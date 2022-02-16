Zuma's protracted arms deal trial 'must resume' in April after latest court blow





Jacob Zuma has lost his latest corruption trial appeal bid

Zuma’s corruption trial is set to resume in April after he lost his application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the case

Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his latest attempt to have Advocate Billy Downer recused from his corruption trial.

Judge Piet Koen says Zuma's arms deal corruption trial must resume in April after dismissing all of the former president's appeals.

Koen dismissed Zuma's appeal application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Courts are treating me unfairly! – Jacob Zuma

He said that any further appeal before the end of the trial would delay matters.

Zuma's legal team claims there are "Zuma laws" which have been uniquely reserved for him, reports Nhlanhla Mabaso of Eyewitness News.

The corruption trial is expected to proceed on 11 April 2022.

All parties, including the former president, are expected to be in court when trial resumes.

The response was that the former president Jacob Zuma would be advised to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal and that was according to the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

They were very... angry shortly after the judgment was handed down in this regard. They are basically saying that they continue to see what they refer to as "Zuma laws" which are laws that are only created for the former president. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

They referred to this particular judgment as an unfair judgment. They are saying that they definitely want Billy Downer out of this matter. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

He [Judge Koen] is basically saying that applying for a special appeal at this stage of the trial would then delay matters. He is even saying that the former president should be tried only then when he's found innocent or guilty can he appeal. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News