Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
The City of Cape Town aims to be the first South African city free from loadshedding.
It has now opened the first round of tenders for the generation of its own electricity from independent power suppliers, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced on Wednesday.
The tender documents are available on the City’s website.
Cape Town will procure 300 MW of renewable energy, much of it from solar PV.
“We will be considering proposals from all IPPs for projects that will allow us access to affordable, reliable electricity supply," said Hill-Lewis.
“We cannot hope to meaningfully grow our economy… and get more people out of poverty and into work so long as we do not have a stable and secure energy supply… The only debate should be how to make it happen as fast as humanly possible.”
Cape Town has long promised its residents eventual freedom from reliance on Eskom.
