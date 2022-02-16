Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit





Seychelles is one of the many places that have adopted a special visa for remote workers or ‘digital nomads’

The African archipelago nation is hoping to attract more working professionals who want a long stay in Seychelles

The 'workcation' programme allows eligible visitors to stay in Seychelles for a minimum of 1 month and a maximum of 1 year

© luckyphotographer/123rf.com

The Seychelles Tourism Department is inviting professionals and digital nomads to take advantage of the workcation programme which allows remote workers to stay on the beautiful island for up to a year.

Seychelles' Principal Secretary of Tourism, Sherin Francis, says the permit application process is straightforward and involves less red tape and admin fees compared to the standard long-term stay.

Visitors from any country independent of vaccination status can apply for the special permit.

Both self-employed people and workers employed by foreign companies can apply for the programme.

When applying for the workcation permit, visitors will have to provide a letter of employment or proof of ownership of a business, a valid passport, a provisional onward ticket, provisional proof of confirmed accommodation, and proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the stay.

We launched the workcation programme early last year and it was mainly to facilitate visitors who would like to work and visit Seychelles at the same time. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary Tourism Department - Tourism Seychelles

It gives visitors the choice if they want to come for a longer period and work virtually while they are in Seychelles, it is very much possible. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary Tourism Department - Tourism Seychelles

What you need to do is to pre-book your flight and your pre-book your preferred accommodation which has to be certified. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary Tourism Department - Tourism Seychelles