'Don't be distracted by politicians who blame foreigners for SA's jobs crisis'
- Amnesty International SA says it's time to stop blaming foreign nationals for South Africa's unemployment crisis
- The organisation's Shenilla Mohamed says blaming the country's joblessness on refugees and asylum seekers is very dangerous
Amnesty International South Africa has criticised political leaders and public officials who use foreign nationals as scapegoats for the nation's high unemployment rate.
Shenilla Mohamed, the executive director at Amnesty International SA, says it would be unacceptable to introduce any policy that would limit the employment of foreign nationals in the country.
Mohamed says excluding refugees and asylum seekers from certain sectors of the economy could further fuel anti-migrant sentiment.
She argues that the politicians are not taking accountability for their failure to create economic opportunities.
"The issue of unemployment is that the state has actually failed to create jobs", Mohamed says.
RELATED: 'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia'
Yes unemployment is really high in the country and people are suffering under lack of service delivery and other major challenges, however, we as Amnesty International are really concerned at the mixed messages that the state is putting out.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director - Amnesty International South Africa
We've had a number of politicians who have been trying to distract the nation from the real issues that are the cause of the unemployment - it's not just the fact that foreigners have come in here and have taken over jobs, that is not even true factually.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director - Amnesty International South Africa
The truth of the matter is that they [ govt] have not done a good job in trying to create jobs and we're seeing a failing education system and we're seeing a number of failures by the state to build the skills of the population.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director - Amnesty International South Africa
In our view, the focus has been on the foreigners as a way to really distract people from the real issues. We think that this is not acceptable because these people are already vulnerable, especially if they are refugees and asylum seekers, and this is not helping the situation.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director - Amnesty International South Africa
