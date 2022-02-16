'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
When last have you bought something secondhand online?
Naspers has closed its online platform OLX in South Africa to focus on Autotrader and Property24.com.
Does this signify the world of online classified ads is dying?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.
Cobbledick acknowledges that the "abrupt" closure of OLX does speak to some of the big trends in classifieds industry.
Certainly the focus on verticals, looking at Autotrader and Property24... these areas of classifieds tend to be easier to monetise and the commercial models are often easier to spin...Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
... so that's one key dynamic. The other which can't be denied is, of course, the disruption that Facebook Marketplace has brought to the general classifieds industry as well.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
While Gumtree has really been in a battle with OLX as it became a big player, this competitor did struggle to take over Gumtree's position she says.
That would have been a contributing factor... and then the entrance of Facebook which has already such a scale on their social platform makes the category that much more challenging.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
Although there are a lot of changes happening, these do not spell the end of classifieds maintains Cobbledick.
The need for classifieds is only growing and developing.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
Gumtree's strategy right now is to look at quality over quantity, which the exit of OLX does not change she adds.
"Hopefully it just opens up a little bit of the market, and certainly we've seen some of the OLX users migrating to the platform after what was a very abrupt closure."
Naspers is a formidable competitor and OLX has really taken us head-on over the years, so it is good news from a Gumtree point of view.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
Cobbledick says while Facebook Marketplace is a formidable opponent, Gumtree is better equipped to up its trust and safety game.
Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below:
