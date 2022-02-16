Streaming issues? Report here
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker

16 February 2022 5:50 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Dr Ross Tucker
2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games
Kamila Valieva
Sha'carri Richardson

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker.
  • The 15 year old Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance
  • She has over been cleared to compete by the court of arbitration for sport
  • U.S sprinter Sha'carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Summer Olympics after receiving a 30 day ban for smoking cannabis
  • The IOC has been accused of applying double standards when enforcing punishment for doping
A display of beautiful, luminous colours swirl together, representing the many flags of the world. They form the Olympic Rings, a timeless symbol of unity. Picture: @Olympics/Twitter.

The court of arbitration for sport ruled that Russian figure skater, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva should be allowed to compete in the winter Olympics in Beijing, despite the fact that she failed a drug test in December.

It's reported that three substances used to treat heart conditions where found in her sample, one of which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned stimulants.

Valieva participated in the the first round of competition on Monday, much to the anger of many in the sporting fraternity.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of applying double standards to US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed out on the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Olympics trades on integrity and values. This instance has taken away its entire value. It's a disaster.

Ross Tucker - Sports scientist

Richardson received a 30-day ban for smoking cannabis, a drug that many believe is not a performance enhancer, and should in fact be removed from the banned list.

Richardson at the time said she smoked cannabis to help her overcome the stress and trauma of the recent death of her mother.

In Valieva's case, she tested positive for the drug trimetazidine, which is used to treat angina, and is seen as much more of a serious offence, compared to Richardson's.

Valieva claims her grandfather's angina medication may've contaminated a glass of drinking water, resulting in her positive test.

The IOC has since denied claims in which it's accused of treating the cases and the athletes differently.

Of all the doping scandals I can recall, this must be one of the most damaging ones for the credibility of the sport.

Ross Tucker - Sports scientist

Even if she one day in the future is found to have deliberately taken a drug, it's still the adults in her entourage, the support group, the doctor, the coach who have given it to her.

Ross Tucker - Sports scientist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
