Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in the news on Wednesday not only because he's announced plans to future-proof the city against load shedding, but because of a warning to service providers named in the State Capture Report.

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) wants those businesses implicated to account for themselves.

It's threated to cancel contracts with a number of companies including Nedbank, along with EY, PwC and EOH.

Bruce Whitfield asks Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Bloomberg about the letter sent to the entities concerned.

What do they need to do to keep their contracts with the City?

We've said to them that the allegations raised in the Zondo Commission second and first volume reports are serious.... We are serious about protecting our reputation as a city of high integrity and low corruption where we try to always do the best with the public's money, so we're concerned about these things. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

We're not saying that we're going to cancel contracts immediately, but that we are considering our contractual relationship with those companies and that they should get in contact with us urgently to discuss this... Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

... and to talk about what they are doing to address the things that Zondo has identified. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

The Mayor says where there is an instance of actionable wrongdoing that results in criminal prosecution, this will be taken as a basis for the City to act.

[Considering the possible time frame] Even if it does not result in the actual cancellation of contracts immediately, it's a really important message to send that we're not taking the Zondo findings lightly and that we are going to act to protect and bolster our reputation... Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Hill-Lewis feels that many more cities and government departments need to send out that same message.

While criminal prosecutions may take ten years or longer if you take the Jacob Zuma 'Stalingrad' approach... continuing to do business freely is not going to happen. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Hill-Lewis also comments on the procurement of independent power to make Cape Town the first city in SA free of load shedding.

He says the procurement of 300MW is a first important step, but this needs to be stored.

On its own, the procurement is not enough; it's not enough just to generate new power. We have to be able to store it to deploy it at exactly the crucial moments... The second procurement will be focused on storage capacity, and the third on 'contracted demand management'... Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

state capture discussion at 1:41