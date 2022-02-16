Streaming issues? Report here
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.

16 February 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.

Imagine discovering something millions of years old, that have been all around us and some even in us but not knowing about it until the 90s with most new giruses (giant viruses) discovered in the last decade.

Despite a pandemic that has lasted for years, there is still much to learn about this odd attachment to the tree of life that still is not fully defined as dead or alive. Virus are nothing if not incredible and finding that some are so big that they too can be infected by viruses is crazy. The great summary by Kurzgesagt will get you up to speed.

When we first hear new information we might assume we know enough to be well informed. Rather than look to verify how much more information there is we tend to assume we know everything. This is the Dunning-Kruger effect. The simple poll below asked listeners how much their knowledge of virus has changed during the pandemic. The final choice is not a serious one.

If you are ready to learn more about how they were found and then just how often they began being discovered almost everywhere biologists looked watch the much more in depth documentary below.

More about the Von Neuman machines

Living things are effectively machines that search for materials to build more machines. Mathematician John von Neumann proposed a machine that with the correct building instructions could build another machine that could be programmed in the same way it was to build another machine. This was in the late 40s. Since then we have managed to build robots that can build robots provided they have the parts and created programs that can operate a robot to build robots, but we are still a long way from being able to do what even a virus can do.

Roko's basilisk

We consider life to be a good thing and even viruses are accepted as being part of life, but a suggestion posted to a forum got enough people upset that it was removed for a while. It asked if an AI was created that explored its own creation may regard those that were aware of its develop and did nothing as being as problematic as those that actively sought to stop it. It meant that once you were aware that an AI might develop this thought you would at risk of persecution unless you actively worked to bring it about.

Elon Musk mentioned it in 2018 which led to a relationship with artist Grimes and their child X Æ A-12. Insert your your own Terminator origin story here.

It is a useful thought to give us pause as we look to build autonomous cars and design probes to terraform other worlds that good ideas can turn bad and that the road to hell may well be paved with good intention.


This article first appeared on 702 : Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.




