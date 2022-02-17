Themba Godi: Ramaphosa should go before Scopa, 'it is a missed moment'
- On Wednesday night Scopa voted by 6 to 4 that President Ramaphosa does not have to give oral evidence to the committee regarding knowledge of the misuse of public funds for ANC election campaigns
- Former Scopa chair Themba Godi believes the President has missed an important moment that would have helped cement his position as a 'crusader to end corruption'
The issue of holding State Security Agency ministers to account for the misuse of public funds in ANC election campaigns was revealed in Ramaphosa's leaked audio last month.
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts met on Wednesday evening to discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to claims that he knew about the misuse of public funds during the ANC’s internal campaign for top leadership positions.
Ramaphosa had expressed his willingness to appear before Scopa to provide oral rather than written evidence, but the committee voted 6 to 4 in favour of him not appearing before it.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Scopa chairperson, Themba Godi about how the process has unfolded.
Godi believes Ramaphosa should have insisted on appearing before Scopa to show his sincerity and commitment to fighting corruption.
In the audio, the President talks so matter of factly about knowledge of money being misused by the ANC and the fact that they must engage in public deception....and that he wants to protect the image of the ANC. And then in his response he says I know nothing.Themba Godi, Former Scopa chair
He says Scopa should have asked if this explanation was enough.
Is this believable? If it is believable then fine leave it, but if it is not then he needs to come and explain the contradiction between what he said in the recording and afterward.Themba Godi, Former Scopa chair
The President is not being accused of being corrupt but rather than he knows something - and he is being a crusader against corruption...so why not use the platform to explain this...to rally the public against corruptionThemba Godi, Former Scopa chair
But Ramaphosa always puts the party before the country and national interests.Themba Godi, Former Scopa chair
The thought of a President appearing before a parliamentary committee is still something totally ut of the thinking of the ANC.Themba Godi, Former Scopa chair
Godi argues that it would have been a positive move for Ramaphosa to have appeared before Scopa.
It would have been a moment for him to say I am going before Scopa, I am going to tell what I know. As an example of a leader who is being accountable and transparent, I think that for me was a moment that seems to have been missed.Themba Godi, Former Scopa chair
