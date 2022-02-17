[WATCH] "Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer!' says Julius Malema





On Wednesday in the Equality Court, EFF leader Julius Malema responded to questions from AfriForum in the hate speech case against Malema, EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the EFF with regard to singing the song Shoot the Boer/Dubul’ibhunu.

At one point a recording of the song was played and Malema asked if he must interpret it? Yes replied Afriforum advocate Mark Oppenheimer.

Malema responded:

Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer. Julius Malema, Leader - EFF

When pressed by Oppenheimer as to what that meant, Malema puckered his lips and gave a big 'Mwah' to much laughter in the courtroom.

Watch the video below: