[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer

A giant great white shark believed to be 15-foot in length attacked and killed a swimmer in Sydney, Australia on Thursday.

It is the first fatal shark attack in Australia since 1963.

Despite this fatal attack being a rare occurrence, authorities are currently attempting to catch the shark.

Please be advised: This video contains graphic images that may be upsetting to sensitive viewers

*NSFW* (Graphic violence, blood, gore)



Man eaten by shark caught on uncensored video in Sydney, Australia. The first fatal shark attack in almost 60 years pic.twitter.com/AxkLYErvmW — Viral Shid (@ViralShid) February 17, 2022