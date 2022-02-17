[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer
A giant great white shark believed to be 15-foot in length attacked and killed a swimmer in Sydney, Australia on Thursday.
It is the first fatal shark attack in Australia since 1963.
Despite this fatal attack being a rare occurrence, authorities are currently attempting to catch the shark.
Please be advised: This video contains graphic images that may be upsetting to sensitive viewers
*NSFW* (Graphic violence, blood, gore)— Viral Shid (@ViralShid) February 17, 2022
Man eaten by shark caught on uncensored video in Sydney, Australia. The first fatal shark attack in almost 60 years pic.twitter.com/AxkLYErvmW
