'City of Cape Town and new mayor are taking Walking Bus project very lightly'

17 February 2022 12:53 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cape Flats
Safety
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Walking Bus initiative
Walking Bus project
Vanessa Adriaanse

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Walking Bus supervisor Vanessa Adriaanse.
  • Members of the Cape Flats Walking Bus initiative have slammed Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis for not taking the project seriously
  • The scholar safety project is no longer funded or formally recognised by the City of Cape Town
  • The City says it does not have the budget to continue paying volunteers a stipend
  • Walking Bus supervisor Vanessa Adriaanse says members are taking their fight to the national government
Some members of a walking bus in Mitchells Plain patrol the streets to report any issues to the SAPS. Picture: @ricardomackenzi/Twitter

Members of the Cape Flats Walking Bus project have accused Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis of undermining their community work.

The City of Cape Town has stopped funding the scholar safety project and has diverted the money to a new protection unit aimed at guarding service delivery teams and municipal infrastructure.

Walking Bus volunteers met with Hill-Lewis earlier this month to address their concerns, but they say the mayor has not been responsive.

RELATED: Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry

Walking Bus supervisor Vanessa Adriaanse says members have secured a meeting with Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa and other officials to make their voices heard.

"It's sad for the City and this new mayor to take this Walking Bus so lightly", Adriaanse tells CapeTalk.

She claims that Walking Bus members are taking on more responsibility since the resumption of full-time school attendance.

"Our function has become much harder and wider, we need to assist inside schools as well", Adriaanse adds.

She claims that the project plays a vital role in keeping vulnerable scholars and community members safe on a daily basis.

Hill-Lewis told CapeTalk last month that the City could no longer afford to fund the programme due to other pressing service delivery issues.

However, Adriaanse argues that safety must be an integral part of service delivery in the metro. "Yes, you should have lights and water and all that, but if you're dead you cannot have all these things."

It seems that the mayor is clearly undermining us as the Walking Bus for Cape Flats. He hasn't gotten back to us, the only thing we've seen is certain statements in the media that the City is making.

Vanessa Adriaanse, Supervisor - Cape Flats Walking Bus

It is so sad for us as the Cape Flats Walking Bus to go to the national government... we appeal to officials and to the mayor to come out and see what the challenges are. We are sitting with incidents by the second at the schools because it's chaos. The schools are overloaded.

Vanessa Adriaanse, Supervisor - Cape Flats Walking Bus

There has been communication, unlike the City, the national government came back to us, the Minister [Zizi Kodwa] did come back to us. A meeting is lined up with the Safety Department and the Minister of Police within the national government so that we can engage with them and give our concerns and demands.

Vanessa Adriaanse, Supervisor - Cape Flats Walking Bus

We cannot say that we have a mayor that cares for our people and our community when he comes on board and the first thing he wants to do is abolish the community safety initiative.

Vanessa Adriaanse, Supervisor - Cape Flats Walking Bus



