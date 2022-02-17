'If wine industry only survives by screwing workers – should we be praising it?'
Can the South African wine industry afford not to pay the minimum wage, asks wine expert Michael Fridjhon.
When the government set new minimum wages, wine producers’ body VinPro immediately bemoaned its appropriateness to its industry.
Fridjhon controversially fingers wine drinkers as the problem.
“So, the real culprits – unwitting though they are – are the consumers – who have come to expect good wine for a fraction of what it costs to produce,” says Fridjhon.
“And the fact that it can be done conceals the true cost of doing it.”
Fridjhon has a rather novel suggestion, a minimum grape price.
John Maytham interviewed Fridjhon, a highly regarded international wine judge and one of the country's leading wine writers (scroll up to listen).
It’s hard not to be sympathetic to an industry that has been battered by ill-thought-out government policy… but if the wine industry can only survive, essentially by screwing its lowest-paid workers, then is it an industry we should be looking to as a beacon of South Africa’s export efficiency?Michael Fridjhon, wine expert
Grape growers are at the mercy of the people who process their fruit… They can’t compete against industrial grape growers…Michael Fridjhon, wine expert
To shed 2000 growers in 20 years… extraordinary attrition! But maybe it’s because they failed to make the right business decisions. Is it right that the lowest-paid workers have to bear the brunt? And if they go bang, will the workers have a job at all?Michael Fridjhon, wine expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44433998_grapes-boxes-being-delivered-from-the-vineyard-to-wine-manufacturer-on-a-tractor-trailer-with-farmer.html
