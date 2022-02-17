Streaming issues? Report here
Meet proudly South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong – Friday, 8:10 AM

17 February 2022 2:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
Patrick Soon-Shiong
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Tune in on Friday morning at 8:10 for Refilwe Moloto's interview of the wildly inspirational Soon-Shiong.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, son of Chinese immigrants to South Africa, is the world’s richest doctor and the wealthiest resident of Los Angeles.

He’s visiting the motherland to realise his vision of turning it into a hub for vaccine development on the Continent.

Tune in at 8:10 on Friday morning when CapeTalk’s Refilwe Moloto will interview him on his career and his love for the country and its people.




