The deeper she goes, the darker it gets…

Today at 15:50
Our Burning Planet: Rising seas threaten to wipe out African coastal heritage sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Smillie
Today at 16:05
Replay: Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Book Review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Wills
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# - Carmen Maarman - REPLAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Maarman
Today at 17:20
Letting abalone going extinct will withdraw money from the illegal economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 17:45
'December Streets' New Single: Same Faces
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tristan Coetzee
Latest Local
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
'Child Support Grant isn't enough, caregivers forced to make impossible choices' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile from the SA Medical Research Council. 25 February 2022 1:44 PM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all Local
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission. 24 February 2022 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz. 25 February 2022 2:59 PM
[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa. 25 February 2022 11:50 AM
SAPIA: International expertise needed as SA govt considers fuel price reforms Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAPIA executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo. 25 February 2022 9:44 AM
View all Business
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance. 24 February 2022 1:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
Pro-Russian analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews pro-Russia political analyst Nikola Mirkovic. 25 February 2022 12:27 PM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Opinion
The deeper she goes, the darker it gets…

25 February 2022 1:19 PM
by Sponsored Content

Emmy-Nominated Docuseries takes investigative journalist Mariana Zan Van Zeller even deeper into the underworld

Award-winning journalist Mariana Van Zeller taps into her underworld contacts to embed in the world's most illicit smuggling pipelines. Join her in the second season of Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller, premiering on National Geographic (DStv 181, Starsat 220) on Thursdays at 21:00 (CAT) from 17 February 2022, where in each episode, she puts safety on the line to follow one illegal and often dangerous black-market pipeline, from its mysterious source to its final destination.

This season, she goes deeper, but the deeper she goes, the darker it gets as she infiltrates the worlds of black-market plastic surgery, romance scams, white supremacy, stolen cars, outlaw motorcycle clubs, marijuana and meth. Armed with National Geographic’s trademark inside access, each episode follows van Zeller as she works her way inside a different black market or global trafficking network where she meets the players and learns the business, all in an effort to understand the inner workings of the world’s multitrillion-dollar shadow economy.

The 10-part second season of Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller offers viewers a mission-driven adventure to places rarely seen, providing an intimate peek behind the curtain to provide a 360-degree view of these poorly understood trafficking networks. Topics this season include van Zeller unveiling the inner workings of romance scams; following a meth superhighway, from a massive cartel-run lab in Sinaloa across the border and into the lives of American users; setting off on a wild journey through California’s black market for weed, which has mushroomed since marijuana was legalised four years ago; following a smuggling route of cars stolen from the US to shipping containers bound for West Africa, where the demand is skyrocketing; going inside the secretive world of outlaw motorcycle gangs, also known as 1% clubs, where her interest is piqued by a string of biker-related violence; and investigating the dark corners of black market plastic surgery, where greed and social media are driving patients toward deadly motel-room operations.

Additionally, as America struggles to reckon with its white supremacist past, van Zeller races to expose an underground movement hellbent on an even more violent white supremacist future. It is a movement that trades in ideologies as dangerous as any narcotic or firearm, with one responsible for mass killings around the globe.

“Filming a whole season of Trafficked during a global pandemic was extremely challenging, but there’s been an explosion of black markets over the past year, and I think we all quickly realised that this series has become more relevant than ever,” said van Zeller. “With this second season, we have managed to dive even deeper and gain even more access into underworld networks around the world.”

How to tune in to National Geographic:

DSTV: Channel 181

StarSat: 220 on DTH, 220 on DTT (249 on DTT in Uganda)


This article first appeared on 702 : The deeper she goes, the darker it gets…




25 February 2022 1:19 PM
by Sponsored Content

