Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers
Even Sandton City was targeted as the City of Johannesburg, buoyed by the City of Tshwane's success, started its own aggressive collections drive.
The City of Johannesburg is aiming to collect R38 billion in outstanding debts.
“Imagine if the city had 50% more revenue for capital projects to bring an end to rolling blackouts,” said Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
“Imagine what could be possible.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group head: Revenue Shared Services Centre (scroll up to listen).
This operation is over and above our normal, daily cutoffs that happen across the City…Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head - Revenue Shared Services Centre
… customers are coming forward to make arrangements to pay…Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head - Revenue Shared Services Centre
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153386550_johannesburg-south-africa-november-09-2011-exterior-of-glass-dome-roof-of-sandton-city-shopping-cent.html?vti=ney1vnt1wjhoj3h20n-1-41
