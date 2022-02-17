Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers





Even Sandton City was targeted as the City of Johannesburg, buoyed by the City of Tshwane's success, started its own aggressive collections drive.

The City of Johannesburg is aiming to collect R38 billion in outstanding debts.

“Imagine if the city had 50% more revenue for capital projects to bring an end to rolling blackouts,” said Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

“Imagine what could be possible.”

This operation is over and above our normal, daily cutoffs that happen across the City… Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head - Revenue Shared Services Centre