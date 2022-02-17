GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
It's Random Acts of Kindness Week (13 - 19 February) and South Africa's Brent Lindeque has been singled out as a shining example of the RAK movement.
The founder of GoodThingsGuy has been named one of the world's top 100 innovation success stories by international platform InnovationsoftheWorld.
Lindeque's also announced that Facebook, now known as Meta, has launched a kindness campaign in partnership with GoodThingGuy.
The #KindActsBigImpact campaign is in honour of RAK Day.
It aims to "shine a spotlight on the power of kindness and how small acts of compassion can change people’s lives for the better" says Lindeque.
So @GoodThingsGuy has partnered with Meta to tell YOUR good stories!— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) February 17, 2022
Do you remember how a small act of kindness changed my life? Well, there's a little video telling that story in this article, as well as a Google Form to help us tell yours:https://t.co/MqOb2eMkwr
Bruce Whitfield chats to Lindeque on The Money Show.
What a great day... Many years ago my life was changed because of an act of kindness, and because of social media. So GoodThingsGuy has partnered with Meta to do that all again for South Africans...Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
... and share kindness and share love, using both our platforms.Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
Lindeque says acts of kindness are not that random anymore, with people putting intent and purpose behind them.
"And isn't that better!" he exclaims.
Today serves as a beautiful reminder that, more than anything, we need kindness in our lives. We've been through an incredibly traumatic last two years... and if we can make our journey through this world a little bit easier through being kind to one another, then that's what we should be doing.Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
Listen to the interview with Lindeque on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/miluxian/miluxian1408/miluxian140800043/31291163-cambridge-uk-april-25-2011-free-hugs-campaign-on-the-street-of-cambridge.jpg
