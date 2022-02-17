Streaming issues? Report here
Don't fall for fake sneaker stores on Instagram, CEO warns

17 February 2022 5:04 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Instagram
scammers
Sneaker
Shelflife

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Shelflife CEO Nick Herbert.
  • If you're looking to buy a fresh pair of kicks, beware of fake sneaker shops online
  • Shelflife CEO Nick Herbert says there's been a surge in Instagram boutiques that are scamming people out of their money
Instagram logo. Picture: pixabay.com

Fake sneaker stores are on the rise in South Africa.

An increasing number of sneaker buyers are being scammed by fraudsters on Instagram, according to Shelflife CEO Nick Herbert.

Herbert says bogus sneaker boutiques have cropped up over the last few years as the demand for branded sneakers booms.

"It does lead to desperation for people to be able to wear specific items and, in that sense, it's easy for people to be fooled and defrauded", he tells CapeTalk.

With 15 years in the footwear game, Shelflife has become an internationally recognised street culture brand that offers highly sought-after, limited-edition sneakers.

Herbert has warned buyers to look out for Instagram pages that are selling counterfeit products and other stores that don't deliver any goods at all.

Every week, Shelflife exposes Instagram accounts and websites that are duping unsuspecting buyers.

As sneaker popularity has increased in the last five years, the demand has become bigger and there have been gaps in the market between supply and demand of legitimate places versus fake places.

Nick Herbert, Founder and CEO - Shelflife

We've seen a huge amount of fake stores pop up, specifically through Instagram... We do something every Friday where we expose fake stores to help people out and guide them in the right direction.

Nick Herbert, Founder and CEO - Shelflife

There are so many stories of people purchasing shoes and not getting what they ordered or getting really, really bad fakes and there is no recourse.

Nick Herbert, Founder and CEO - Shelflife



