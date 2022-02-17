Streaming issues? Report here
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dagga
The Money Show
SONA
Bruce Whitfield
cannabis
President Cyril Ramaphosa
hemp
Anthony Cohen
Elixinol South Africa
hemp industry
Elixinol SA

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.
© stockasso/123rf.com

President Cyril Ramaphosa generated a lot of excitement when he announced in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) that government would be looking at easing policies to help the hemp and cannabis sector grow.

He said this sector has the potential to create more than 130,000 new jobs in South Africa.

"We will review the policy and regulatory framework for industrial hemp and cannabis to realise the huge potential for investment and job creation."

Bruce Whitfield interviews one industry player that is skeptical about Ramaphosa's promises.

Related stories:

Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry

Anthony Cohen is the founder and CEO of Elixinol South Africa.

The company says it specialises in the sale of quality hemp-based CBD products.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Cohen describes the President's announcement as "a double edged sword".

We had the same words from the President at the last Sona and nothing happened with the regulators. We had it again this Sona, and I'm holding my breath.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

I'm not seriously optimistic. We have regulators in this country that have created a regulatory framework that is not allowing the industry to flourish and the President can say as much as he likes but, unless that changes, nothing is going to happen.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

The major holdups include the fact that the regulator's level for THC in hemp is too low for it to even be farmed in South Africa, Cohen says.

The second hurdle is that we are not allowed to put hemp and CBD into food...

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

Third, we have such low-dose thresholds on both THC and CBD within the complementary medicine sector that it is non-effective. They're simply there for profit and this is not part of their profit-making agenda.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

According to Cohen, the regulators "seem to be" in cahoots with big pharma.

Big pharma doesn't want a non-patentable product on the market that can bring relief to millions of South Africans in a cost-effective way.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

Would big pharma not jump on board itself if it saw the industry as a serious threat? asks Whitfield.

Cohen's response is that the pharmaceutical industry would not be able to protect its income on a plant that can't be patented.

He talks about the thousands of purposes for which hemp can be farmed and how its production could boost the economy.

... thousands of traditional farmers in this country are being locked out of the equation. We need to make sure that we include them, and in a way that doesn't cost an arm and a leg for them to be able to get a license.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

Listen to Cohen's argument in the audio below:






























































































