Spat between Cele and Sitole affects delivery of policing services, expert warns

A screengrab of Police Minister Bheki Cele (left) and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole briefing MPs on the SAPS plan to combat cash-in-transit heists.

Policing expert Eldred De Klerk says the battle between Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole is having a negative impact on policing in the country.

On Tuesday, the spat between the pair escalated when Cele accused Sitole of working with EFF leader Julius Malema in an attempt to remove him from his ministerial job.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked for time to address the ongoing public feud but a number of experts have called for urgent steps to be taken.

De Klerk says that Ramaphosa needs to consult Parliament and his Cabinet to find a way forward.

He claims that the standoff between Cele and Sitole is eroding the public's confidence in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

De Klerk argues that the infighting also has a negative impact on SAPS members who must execute their duties amid major instability and uncertainty.

"You can't be exercising your routine police duties while you are concerned, not so much for your job, but because of the instability within the institution and the perceptions that the public have of you", he tells CapeTalk.

This does undermine the individual confidence of the [SAPS] members, it undermines their collective confidence and also seems to manifest in the sort of microaggression that we see by police, whether it's between themselves or against citizens, they seem to be anxious and they tend to go aggression. This must come to an end. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Unfortunately, all this infighting and cat and mouse distracts from the business of ensuring that South Africa is safe and secure... We do need to see this come to a head... something has to give. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

In the public eye, we have a very busy minister who seems to be going around almost like he is campaigning... when you think what he should be doing is actually giving strategic direction to the National Commissioner and to the police and every single other department within his control or leadership. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

This has been distracting the [police] officers. It has also made sure that there are gaps and also disagreements between the officers themselves... There are definitely issues of perception and all of this must have an impact on their energy, concentration, and their focus. It distracts from their duties. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis