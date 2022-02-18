Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse'





Kelsey Egan's directorial debut feature film, Glasshouse, has been a well-received on the international circuit

The dystopian film, which is now streaming on Showmax, was filmed in Gqeberha during the Covid-19 pandemic

Image: Showmax

Cape Town-based director and writer Kelsey Egan says the sci-fi thriller 'Glasshouse' explores the haunting shadow of colonialism as one of its central themes.

The dystopian post-pandemic film is set after an airborne virus wipes out people's memories and causes them to forget who they are.

The airborne dementia, known as The Shred, forces a group of sisters to take shelter in an airtight glasshouse to survive.

The women are seduced by a stranger who upsets the family's rituals, unearthing a past they have tried to bury.

"They shelter in their glasshouse home to protect themselves and maintain their own identity and sense of self", Egan says.

Egan, who co-wrote the script with associate producer Emma Lungiswa de Wet, says the screenplay has eerie parallels to the Covid-19 pandemic which are purely circumstantial.

"We no idea the impact that Covid-19 was going to have on the world", she tells CapeTalk.

The film is a dystopian fairytale and our characters are within a world where everyone has been impacted by a toxin in the atmosphere that essentially causes you to forget if you're exposed to it. Kelsey Egan, Director - Glasshouse

Frankly, I don't believe that in our film that any character is only bad or only good, which is also revealed. You sort of get an undertenant of where the character comes from, which is more true to life for me. Kelsey Egan, Director - Glasshouse