The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse'

18 February 2022 11:34 AM
by Qama Qukula
Showmax
Glasshouse
Kelsey Egan
Glasshouse film

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan.
  • Kelsey Egan's directorial debut feature film, Glasshouse, has been a well-received on the international circuit
  • The dystopian film, which is now streaming on Showmax, was filmed in Gqeberha during the Covid-19 pandemic
Image: Showmax

Cape Town-based director and writer Kelsey Egan says the sci-fi thriller 'Glasshouse' explores the haunting shadow of colonialism as one of its central themes.

The dystopian post-pandemic film is set after an airborne virus wipes out people's memories and causes them to forget who they are.

The airborne dementia, known as The Shred, forces a group of sisters to take shelter in an airtight glasshouse to survive.

The women are seduced by a stranger who upsets the family's rituals, unearthing a past they have tried to bury.

"They shelter in their glasshouse home to protect themselves and maintain their own identity and sense of self", Egan says.

Egan, who co-wrote the script with associate producer Emma Lungiswa de Wet, says the screenplay has eerie parallels to the Covid-19 pandemic which are purely circumstantial.

"We no idea the impact that Covid-19 was going to have on the world", she tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada

The film is a dystopian fairytale and our characters are within a world where everyone has been impacted by a toxin in the atmosphere that essentially causes you to forget if you're exposed to it.

Kelsey Egan, Director - Glasshouse

Frankly, I don't believe that in our film that any character is only bad or only good, which is also revealed. You sort of get an undertenant of where the character comes from, which is more true to life for me.

Kelsey Egan, Director - Glasshouse

The Victorian influence is in so many ways such a terrifying allegory for colonialism. The Victorian era also sort of captures feelings of restraint... and rules... and what it means to be female. Our characters are the opposite of a lot of that. They're unbridled, they're unruly, they aren't reigned in by societal convention, they do not care. It doesn't matter.

Kelsey Egan, Director - Glasshouse



