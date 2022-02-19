Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk





The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved that CapeTown does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.

Claremont's Daniel Weber scored an impressive 17 in 90 seconds, tied with Douglas Jansen from Tableview. In a sudden death round it was Daniel who won the day. Watch the nailbiting action below...

In the Junior Brain of CapeTalk, it was Thawbaan Gamza who scored most - an impressive 17 – and took home the R3000 weekly final prize purse, bringing his total cash haul to R4000 for the competition. Watch how the Junior Brain of 702 round played out...

If you fancy your chances taking on the clock, play the online game to enter Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk... it's the only way you can take home a share of the R220 000 in prizemoney.

Tune in every weekday at 6:50am for the Dis-Chem Junior Brain of CapeTalk then catch Brain of CapeTalk at 8:40am, 9:35am, 1:40pm, 3:40pm and 4:40pm daily.