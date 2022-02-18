Latest blood donor survey shows race gaps in Covid-19 infection persist - Welte





The latest blood donor survey has shed light on the prevalence of Covid-19 across race groups

Epidemiologist Prof Alex Welte says there are significant racial disparities in Covid-19 exposure in SA

The survey also suggests that about three-quarters of South Africans have by now been infected with the coronavirus

A recent study has highlighted an ongoing racial gap in the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies among South African blood donors.

The survey, conducted in conjunction with the South African National Blood Service, has been testing some blood donors for Covid-19 antibodies over the last year.

The latest testing done in early November found that about three-quarters of South Africans have previously had Covid-19.

Epidemiologist Prof Alex Welte, who co-authored the study, says the findings show that there are still significant differences between the prevalence of Covid-19 when comparing racial groups.

However, the results show that there is no meaningful variation between age groups and sexes.

Overall about 80% of black donors had previously had Covid-19 compared to 40% of white donors.

A similar study conducted last year found that less than 20% of white donors previously had the virus compared to over 50% of black donors.

Welte says the persistent variation between race groups is indicative of the socio-economic inequality in the country.

We saw less variation between provinces, but this is South Africa and we did continue to see very large differences between race groups looking at 80% exposure amongst black donors and more like 40% amongst white donors. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

It does indicate very big differences in social networking. Obviously, white donors on average are people who are able to sit at home in their suburban homes a bit more and are able to avoid the virus. They are able to afford high-quality masks and things like that. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

Because the data was collected in November last year, it's still unclear how the Omicron variant which dominated the fourth wave may have impacted the infection gap between racial groups.

Generally, Welte says Covid-19 transmission has deepened in SA and many people have developed natural immunity.

At the beginning of last year, we found quite a lot of variation between the provinces but at the end of last year, we found very little meaningful variation... so we're seeing some kind of saturation in some sense. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University