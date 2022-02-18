Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart
South Africa’s airborne and maritime military fleets are falling apart, according to weapons procurement agency Armscor.
“The air force and navy are sitting ducks,” it warns.
“The time has come for Presidential intervention.”
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be unable to rise to the challenge, if ever it is forced to launch a meaningful defence, according to Kobus Marais, the DA’s shadow Minister of Defence.
Only 46 out of 217 military aircraft and 27 of 87 helicopters are usable.
John Maytham interviewed military expert Helmoet Heitman (scroll up to listen).
It’s worse than I thought, and I thought it was pretty bad! … The airforce is particularly dismal…Helmoet Heitman, military expert
The Gripens have been grounded for over five months… the pilots have to retrain… We won’t have a fighter capability before next year, at best… They send pilots to Cuba for primary flight training… They come back here, and we have to retrain them from scratch!Helmoet Heitman, military expert
There simply isn’t the cash to do it… There are only four operational Rooivalks. That explains why there aren’t any in Mozambique…Helmoet Heitman, military expert
It’s a dismal picture and it won’t get better without funding… We’re going to put people’s lives on the line without the necessary support.Helmoet Heitman, military expert
