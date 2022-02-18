[LATEST CRIME STATS] South Africa remains a murderous country
The number of murders in South Africa increased by 8.9% in the last three months of 2021, Police Minister Bheki Cele told Parliament on Friday.
The Western Cape and Free State recorded a drop in murders.
Sexual offenses have decreased by 9%.
Contact crime as a category has also decreased in all provinces except Limpopo.
Click here for all the crime stats, in detail – or scroll up to listen to Minister Cele.
Crime figures by category
-
All Contact Crimes decreased by 4.0%
-
Murder 8.9%
-
Sexual Offences - 9%
-
Attempted Murder - 3.5%
-
Assault to do grievous bodily harm - 7.2%
-
Common Assault - 1.7%
-
Common Robbery - 11.0%
-
Robbery with aggravating circumstances - 1.3%
-
All Sexual Offences decreased by 9.0%
-
Rape - 7.4%
-
Sexual Assault - 13.4%
-
Attempted Sexual Offences - 16.2%
-
Contact Sexual Offences -22.7%
-
Carjacking 13.8%
-
Robbery at Residential Premises - 0.4%
-
Robbery at Non-Residential Premises 1.7%
-
Robbery of Cash-In-Transit - 7.7%
-
Bank Robbery 6 counts higher
-
Truck hijacking 2.8%
-
Contact-Related Crimes increased by 2.0%
-
Arson 0.6%
-
Malicious damage to property 2.1%
-
All Property-Related Crimes decreased 17.7%
-
Burglary at non-residential premises - 7.3%
-
Burglary at residential premises - 7.3%
-
Theft of motor vehicle and motor cycle - 3.2%
-
Theft out or from motor vehicle - 11.1%
-
Stock Theft - 5.7%
