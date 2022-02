[LATEST CRIME STATS] South Africa remains a murderous country

The number of murders in South Africa increased by 8.9% in the last three months of 2021, Police Minister Bheki Cele told Parliament on Friday.

The Western Cape and Free State recorded a drop in murders.

Sexual offenses have decreased by 9%.

Contact crime as a category has also decreased in all provinces except Limpopo.

Crime figures by category

All Contact Crimes decreased by 4.0%

Murder 8.9%

Sexual Offences - 9%

Attempted Murder - 3.5%

Assault to do grievous bodily harm - 7.2%

Common Assault - 1.7%

Common Robbery - 11.0%

Robbery with aggravating circumstances - 1.3%

All Sexual Offences decreased by 9.0%

Rape - 7.4%

Sexual Assault - 13.4%

Attempted Sexual Offences - 16.2%

Contact Sexual Offences -22.7%

Carjacking 13.8%

Robbery at Residential Premises - 0.4%

Robbery at Non-Residential Premises 1.7%

Robbery of Cash-In-Transit - 7.7%

Bank Robbery 6 counts higher

Truck hijacking 2.8%

Contact-Related Crimes increased by 2.0%

Arson 0.6%

Malicious damage to property 2.1%

All Property-Related Crimes decreased 17.7%

Burglary at non-residential premises - 7.3%

Burglary at residential premises - 7.3%

Theft of motor vehicle and motor cycle - 3.2%

Theft out or from motor vehicle - 11.1%

Stock Theft - 5.7%