[LATEST CRIME STATS] South Africa remains a murderous country





The number of murders in South Africa increased by 8.9% in the last three months of 2021, Police Minister Bheki Cele told Parliament on Friday.

The Western Cape and Free State recorded a drop in murders.

© basphoto/123rf.com

Sexual offenses have decreased by 9%.

Contact crime as a category has also decreased in all provinces except Limpopo.

Crime figures by category