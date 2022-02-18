Local radio man Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s tunes
This week CapeTalk brings you #AnHourWith Selwyn Bartlett.
Well-known radio personality, DJ, MX and music producer Selwyn Bartlett is joining CapeTalk listeners for the weekly Sunday morning at 10am bringing you wonderful songs from the 80s and 90s.
