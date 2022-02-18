Organisations want more time for public to nominate candidates for IEC top job
- The IEC will soon have a new commissioner as Glen Mashinini’s term comes to an end
- My Vote Counts and Casac have written an urgent letter asking for the extension of the nominations process
- Currently, the deadline for the nomination of candidates is Friday 18 February
- My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele says they haven't heard back from the Office of the Chief Justice
Two civil society organisations have called for a deadline extension on the nomination of candidates for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner post.
Glen Mashinini, the current IEC commissioner, will vacate the post when his term ends mid-April.
Currently, the deadline to nominate Mashinini's potential successor is Friday 18 February.
However, My Vote Counts and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) have written to the Office of the Chief Justice requesting that the deadline be extended.
My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele says the call for nominations has not been well publicised.
Letshele says more time is needed to raise awareness about the nominations process in the media.
My Vote Counts believes that the process needs to be open and transparent in order to ensure the credibility and the independence of the commission.
"The whole idea for the extension of the deadline was so that we can get more people to be aware of this process so that we can monitor and engage the independence of the IEC", she tells Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.
By midday on Friday, My Vote Counts had not received any feedback from the Office of the Chief Justice.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: MVC and @CASACZA have sent an urgent letter to the @OCJ_RSA requesting an extension for nominations for the vacant @IECSouthAfrica commissioner post. https://t.co/Dro7oKemvH pic.twitter.com/oryOkYry3X— My Vote Counts (@MVC_SA) February 17, 2022
The letter is really about making awareness around the nomination. We argue that the call was not publicised enough.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts
The IEC is a very important institution of our democracy and we argue that these processes need to be very open and transparent... any perception of a lack of these values in the undertakings of the IEC can harm the credibility of the institution.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts
We need to know who the IEC hires, especially commissioners because they oversee the work of the commission entirely.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Researcher - My Vote Counts
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
