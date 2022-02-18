Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them





About a third of Americans believe that some of the 8000 annual UFO sightings are alien – despite evidence to the contrary

Dr Shostak believes we’ll find proof of alien civilisation probably within the next 15 years

It’s likely that the discovery will come from a radio receiver such as the Square Kilometre Array under construction in South Africa and Australia

Why do aliens not visit Earth very often? Because it is rated only one star. © fergregory/123rf.com

The transcendent vastness of space makes life beyond our tiny pale blue dot a statistical certainty.

Countless technological civilisations may exist, but how will we find them when the haystack we’re looking in is so mind-bendingly enormous?

Harvard professor Avi Loeb is leading the Galileo Project, which aims to create a network of sophisticated telescopes which will scan the skies for extra-terrestrial intelligence.

The ground-based project searches for objects associated with alien technology, rather than radio signals.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute (scroll up to listen).

They found nothing… If the aliens are here, don’t you think other people will see them occasionally? … They only tease navy jets! Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute

In this country, there are 8000 UFO report every year. The aliens are clearly busy! … I believe there are aliens out there, just not in our airspace… but one-third of Americans believe they are here… and I’m sure that one-third of South Africans believe the same! Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute

I bet everybody a cup of coffee that we’ll find intelligent life by 2035. I might be buying a lot of coffee… Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute