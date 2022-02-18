Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them
-
About a third of Americans believe that some of the 8000 annual UFO sightings are alien – despite evidence to the contrary
-
Dr Shostak believes we’ll find proof of alien civilisation probably within the next 15 years
-
It’s likely that the discovery will come from a radio receiver such as the Square Kilometre Array under construction in South Africa and Australia
The transcendent vastness of space makes life beyond our tiny pale blue dot a statistical certainty.
Countless technological civilisations may exist, but how will we find them when the haystack we’re looking in is so mind-bendingly enormous?
Harvard professor Avi Loeb is leading the Galileo Project, which aims to create a network of sophisticated telescopes which will scan the skies for extra-terrestrial intelligence.
The ground-based project searches for objects associated with alien technology, rather than radio signals.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute (scroll up to listen).
They found nothing… If the aliens are here, don’t you think other people will see them occasionally? … They only tease navy jets!Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute
In this country, there are 8000 UFO report every year. The aliens are clearly busy! … I believe there are aliens out there, just not in our airspace… but one-third of Americans believe they are here… and I’m sure that one-third of South Africans believe the same!Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute
I bet everybody a cup of coffee that we’ll find intelligent life by 2035. I might be buying a lot of coffee…Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute
This is the first generation of human beings that has the ability to find aliens… We’ll pick up a signal on a radio receiver like they’re building in South Africa… it will be an alien broadcast. It is likely to happen…Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_9435658_funny-concept-of-alien-invasion.html?vti=nr1ndmd02q3yd8a56z-1-32
