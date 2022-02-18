Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Organisations want more time for public to nominate candidates for IEC top job Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele. 18 February 2022 2:38 PM
Latest blood donor survey shows race gaps in Covid-19 infection persist - Welte CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to researcher and epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte. 18 February 2022 1:16 PM
[LATEST CRIME STATS] South Africa remains a murderous country Here is the latest quarterly crime statistics covering the three months from October to 31 December last year. 18 February 2022 12:58 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre. 17 February 2022 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Meet proudly South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong – Friday, 8:10 AM Tune in on Friday morning at 8:10 for Refilwe Moloto's interview of the wildly inspirational Soon-Shiong. 17 February 2022 2:14 PM
'If wine industry only survives by screwing workers – should we be praising it?' John Maytham interviews Michael Fridjhon, an international wine judge and one of South Africa’s leading wine writers. 17 February 2022 12:56 PM
View all Business
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Sexual healthcare took a backseat to Covid-19 now officials face STI explosion' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Nathaniel Petersen from loveLife. 16 February 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan. 18 February 2022 11:34 AM
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years. 17 February 2022 10:52 AM
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis. 16 February 2022 4:45 PM
View all World
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all Africa
Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute. 18 February 2022 2:33 PM
Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart John Maytham interviews military expert Helmoet Heitman. 18 February 2022 11:58 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them

18 February 2022 2:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SKA
Square Kilometre Array
Astronomy
Refilwe Moloto
aliens
UFOs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Extra Terrestrial
Extra Terrestrial Intelligence
Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute
seti
Seth Shostak

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute.

  • About a third of Americans believe that some of the 8000 annual UFO sightings are alien – despite evidence to the contrary

  • Dr Shostak believes we’ll find proof of alien civilisation probably within the next 15 years

  • It’s likely that the discovery will come from a radio receiver such as the Square Kilometre Array under construction in South Africa and Australia

Why do aliens not visit Earth very often? Because it is rated only one star. © fergregory/123rf.com

The transcendent vastness of space makes life beyond our tiny pale blue dot a statistical certainty.

Countless technological civilisations may exist, but how will we find them when the haystack we’re looking in is so mind-bendingly enormous?

Harvard professor Avi Loeb is leading the Galileo Project, which aims to create a network of sophisticated telescopes which will scan the skies for extra-terrestrial intelligence.

The ground-based project searches for objects associated with alien technology, rather than radio signals.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute (scroll up to listen).

They found nothing… If the aliens are here, don’t you think other people will see them occasionally? … They only tease navy jets!

Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute

In this country, there are 8000 UFO report every year. The aliens are clearly busy! … I believe there are aliens out there, just not in our airspace… but one-third of Americans believe they are here… and I’m sure that one-third of South Africans believe the same!

Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute

I bet everybody a cup of coffee that we’ll find intelligent life by 2035. I might be buying a lot of coffee…

Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute

This is the first generation of human beings that has the ability to find aliens… We’ll pick up a signal on a radio receiver like they’re building in South Africa… it will be an alien broadcast. It is likely to happen…

Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute



18 February 2022 2:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SKA
Square Kilometre Array
Astronomy
Refilwe Moloto
aliens
UFOs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Extra Terrestrial
Extra Terrestrial Intelligence
Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute
seti
Seth Shostak

More from Opinion

Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart

18 February 2022 11:58 AM

John Maytham interviews military expert Helmoet Heitman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?

17 February 2022 7:44 PM

Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet proudly South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong – Friday, 8:10 AM

17 February 2022 2:14 PM

Tune in on Friday morning at 8:10 for Refilwe Moloto's interview of the wildly inspirational Soon-Shiong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If wine industry only survives by screwing workers – should we be praising it?'

17 February 2022 12:56 PM

John Maytham interviews Michael Fridjhon, an international wine judge and one of South Africa’s leading wine writers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'

16 February 2022 8:21 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President'

15 February 2022 4:09 PM

John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel

14 February 2022 7:55 PM

Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'

14 February 2022 6:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?

14 February 2022 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

Business Local Lifestyle

Latest blood donor survey shows race gaps in Covid-19 infection persist - Welte

Local

Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Dancer Kristi-Leigh Gresse to share the stage with Msaki at Bassline Live

18 February 2022 6:43 PM

Zim opposition slams 'unconstitutional' conditions imposed by police on rally

18 February 2022 6:13 PM

'These are trumped-up charges,' says Carl Niehaus as trial is postponed to May

18 February 2022 5:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA