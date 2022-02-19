Watch nailbiting Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk semi-final action right here!
To keep our Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk contestants as safe as possible, semi-final rounds have moved from Cape Town malls to the CapeTalk studio.
Although this means you can't be there with us physically, your support will still be felt when you tune in live on our Facebook page.
Today's semi-final consists of two rounds. Kicking proceedings off at 11am will be the Junior Brain for teenagers aged from 12 to 14 years. Our contestants for today are:
Monday Winner: 14-Year-Old, Armand Meyer from Rondebosch Boys High
Tuesday Winner: 12-Year-Old, Thomas Henshilwood from SACS Junior School
Wednesday winner: 13-Year-Old, Zoë Haupt from El Shaddai Christian School
Thursday winner: 13-Year-Old, Tianara Wade from Fellowship College
Friday Winner: 14-Year-Old, Thawbaan Gamza from Dar Al Shifaa School
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk gets contested from 11:30 am where up to 20 general knowledge questions are asked in 90-seconds.
Go to CapeTalk's Facebook page to watch the live stream.
If you feel like catching up on the action from previous rounds, watch them all on YouTube.
