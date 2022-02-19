Here's what you can get up to in the Mother City this weekend





Investec Cape Town Art Fair

Latte art course

Soulful Classics Valentine's Edition

Copyright : jaysi / 123rf

Investec Cape Town Art Fair kicked-off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday and runs till Sunday, 20 February.

Organisers say it's the biggest contemporary art fair in Africa with 97 artists from 20 countries exhibiting.

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair features over 107 exhibitors, providing a platform for the local art community, which includes collectors, galleries, curators, artists, and art journalists to showcase their art.

After a two year hiatus, brought on by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the 2022 event is back at its physical home, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

It's an international fair, recognised on the international calendar, and is the largest fair on the continent. Laura Vincenti - Director of Investec Cape Town Art Fair

The theme for this year is connect through art from Africa and the world. We wanted to highlight the needs of people reconnecting with each other. Laura Vincenti - Director of Investec Cape Town Art Fair

We have pieces that are R1 000....and we go to pieces that are R400 000. It's a very wide range. Laura Vincenti - Director of Investec Cape Town Art Fair

Has the pattern a barista made on your cappuccino ever brought a smile to your face?

Well, now you too can learn how to do latte art!

Origin Coffee Shop, located at 28 Hudson Street in De Waterkant is hosting a course on Saturday 19 February.

This beautiful pattern that shows up on top of the cup. One's kind of fascinated, especially if you're not watching the barista pour it. Then you're like, Oh my God, where did this come from? Joel Singer - Owner of Origin Coffee Shop

People are fascinated with everything coffee. People are fascinated with baristas....the culture of baristas. Joel Singer - Owner of Origin Coffee Shop

People are always excited to learn. So we run these courses at least once a month Joel Singer - Owner of Origin Coffee Shop

And finally the Soulful Classics Valentine's Edition presented by Karin Kortje and featuring Keanu Harker takes places on the evening of 19 February.

It's a perfect way for couples to rekindle the flames while being served with some delectable treats and beautiful music.

The event is in aid of the Heavenly Haven Stationary Drive

Gates open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are R350 per person and are available at Quicket.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.