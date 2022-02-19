Here's what you can get up to in the Mother City this weekend
- Investec Cape Town Art Fair
- Latte art course
- Soulful Classics Valentine's Edition
Investec Cape Town Art Fair kicked-off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday and runs till Sunday, 20 February.
Organisers say it's the biggest contemporary art fair in Africa with 97 artists from 20 countries exhibiting.
The Investec Cape Town Art Fair features over 107 exhibitors, providing a platform for the local art community, which includes collectors, galleries, curators, artists, and art journalists to showcase their art.
After a two year hiatus, brought on by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the 2022 event is back at its physical home, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
It's an international fair, recognised on the international calendar, and is the largest fair on the continent.Laura Vincenti - Director of Investec Cape Town Art Fair
The theme for this year is connect through art from Africa and the world. We wanted to highlight the needs of people reconnecting with each other.Laura Vincenti - Director of Investec Cape Town Art Fair
We have pieces that are R1 000....and we go to pieces that are R400 000. It's a very wide range.Laura Vincenti - Director of Investec Cape Town Art Fair
Has the pattern a barista made on your cappuccino ever brought a smile to your face?
Well, now you too can learn how to do latte art!
Origin Coffee Shop, located at 28 Hudson Street in De Waterkant is hosting a course on Saturday 19 February.
This beautiful pattern that shows up on top of the cup. One's kind of fascinated, especially if you're not watching the barista pour it. Then you're like, Oh my God, where did this come from?Joel Singer - Owner of Origin Coffee Shop
People are fascinated with everything coffee. People are fascinated with baristas....the culture of baristas.Joel Singer - Owner of Origin Coffee Shop
People are always excited to learn. So we run these courses at least once a monthJoel Singer - Owner of Origin Coffee Shop
And finally the Soulful Classics Valentine's Edition presented by Karin Kortje and featuring Keanu Harker takes places on the evening of 19 February.
It's a perfect way for couples to rekindle the flames while being served with some delectable treats and beautiful music.
The event is in aid of the Heavenly Haven Stationary Drive
Gates open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are R350 per person and are available at Quicket.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/siempreverde22/siempreverde221608/siempreverde22160801139/61757575-cape-town-south-africa-feb-22-2013-boats-in-the-harbour-of-cape-town-south-africa-cape-town-is-the-m.jpg
More from Lifestyle
This is why we love the new locally produced VW Polo
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
BEWARE! Digital Fraud on the rise in SA: Here are tips to avoid falling victim
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Sanlam Business Development for Retail Credit.Read More
A definitive guide to taking care of black skin
Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
Meet proudly South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong – Friday, 8:10 AM
Tune in on Friday morning at 8:10 for Refilwe Moloto's interview of the wildly inspirational Soon-Shiong.Read More
'If wine industry only survives by screwing workers – should we be praising it?'
John Maytham interviews Michael Fridjhon, an international wine judge and one of South Africa’s leading wine writers.Read More
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More