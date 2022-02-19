A definitive guide to taking care of black skin





Dija Ayodele has more than a decades experience in skincare

She says darker skin is also at risk of developing skin disease and melanoma

Skincare treatment for darker skin should not be aggressive as many people tend to do

It’s estimated that by 2025, the global skin care market will be worth 189 billion U.S. dollars.

While that signifies an awful lot of people enjoying and buying products, 63% of women of colour say there aren’t enough effective skincare options available to them, despite them spending more on skin care each year than their white counterparts.

In her new book, Black Skin – The Definitive Skincare Guide, British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele shares her tips of skin care for black skin.

Ayodele has over a decade’s experience in the beauty industry.

Biologically, it's very much the same. However, there are physical attributes that are different between different ethnicities and their skin. Dija Ayodele - Author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide

Hyperpigmentation is inherent to black skin. It can be very distressing. Dija Ayodele - Author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide

Everything leads back to hyperpigmentation when it comes to black skin. Dija Ayodele - Author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide

There's a misconception...that black skin is resilient. That you can treat aggressively. Dija Ayodele - Author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide

People want results yesterday, so they think If I have the most aggressive thing done, I'll get that flawless skin. Really what you want to do is have patience and eek out those results. Dija Ayodele - Author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide

Black people are less likely to get sun induced skin cancer, but less likely does not mean impossible. Dija Ayodele - Author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide

