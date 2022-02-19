This is why we love the new locally produced VW Polo





The updated VW Polo is locally produced in Kariega

The Polo is the number one selling car in South Africa

More than 100 000 units have been produced at the VW production facility

Pricing starts at R311 800

Motoring journalists recently spent some time at Volkswagen SA’s Kariega production facility, for the official launch of the refreshed, locally produced VW Polo.

Volkswagen South Africa employs more than 2500 staff members who solely produce the Polo for local, as well as for the export market..

The 6th generation Polo has been around since 2018, with more than 100 000 of the highly popular vehicle sold in SA.

75% of all the cars produced are however destined for the overseas market, across Africa, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Pricing for the entry level Polo starts at R311 800, with the top of the range Polo GTI costing R489 400.

The Volkswagen Polo is sold with a 3-year/120 000 km warranty and a 3-year/45 000 km service plan.

It's just the most well put together hatch in this segment Melinda Ferguson - Motoring journalist

South Africans just seem to love it. It's got credibility. It's got swag, it's got hipness. It's very aspirational for people to buy as an entry. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring journalist

The Polo GTI, i just love it. I wouldn't even bother with the Golf 8. I just ticks so many boxes. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring journalist

We had an amazing insight into how developed this plant is. It feels like one of the most hopeful South African stories....the production line is top-class. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring journalist

