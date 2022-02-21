AKA's mom Lynn Forbes on her 'difficult' year, confirms she's writing a book





Lynn Forbes is the mother of South African hip-hop star AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.

She admits it's been a difficult year for the family following the death of AKA's fiance Anele Tembe in April 2021

She's set to launch an online magazine called 'According to Glammy'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZQHBpRNh1N/

She’s best known to the public as ‘Glammy’, the grandmother of hip-hop star AKA’s daughter Kairo and mom of the rapper himself.

But Lynn Forbes is more than just AKA's mom and Kairo's 'Glammy'.

She's a motivational speaker, social media influencer, soon-to-be-author and entrepreneur and she's getting ready to launch an online magazine called 'According to Glammy'.

Forbes has her own story to tell. She’s a survivor of childhood sex abuse, and has openly and bravely shared her story in the hope it will help others.

Speaking to Sara-Jayne King, she admits been a difficult year for the Forbes family, following the tragic death of Kiernan's fiance Anele Tembe, in April 2021.

He is struggling...it's probably the most difficult and devastating thing. Lynn Forbes, Motivational speaker/entrepreuner

Social media and this canceling culture that we have is a devastating ill of society Lynn Forbes, Motivational speaker/entrepreuner

RELATED: Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

The truth has already been told by the people who know the truth, and the rest is speculation. Lynn Forbes, Motivational speaker/entrepreuner

Forbes is in the process of writing a book to tell her own story, from her own perspective about the challenges of being the mother to a celebrity.

She's also focused on her own project called, 'According to Glammy'.

The writing process is emotionally draining. It takes you back to the rarity of intimate things that you've shut out for a while. Lynn Forbes, Motivational speaker/entrepreuner

According to Glammy is the blog that I'm converting into a magazine...I want to talk about life and lifestyle, so many other things like life and wellness. Lynn Forbes, Motivational speaker/entrepreuner

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.