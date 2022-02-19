Lynn Forbes shares stories of her life and the highs & lows of being AKA's mom
- Lynn Forbes is the mother of South African hip-hop star AKA
- She discusses her new business ventures and the difficulties following the death of AKA's girlfriend Anele Tembe
- She's set to launch an online magazine called 'According to Glammy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZQHBpRNh1N/
Lynn Forbes is the mother of one of South Africa's most popular rap artists, AKA.
But she's more than just AKA's mother. She's a successful business woman in her own right and is getting ready to launch an online magazine called 'According to Glammy'.
She's a motivational speaker, social media influencer, soon-to-be-author and entrepreneur.
Naturally so, Lynn Forbes has her own story to tell. She’s a survivor of childhood sex abuse, and has openly and bravely shared her story in the hope it will help others.
It's been a difficult time for the Forbes family, having to deal with the death of Anele Tembe, the girlfriend of AKA. She tragically lost her life in 2021.
Forbes opened up to Sara-Jayne King about the difficulties she and the family. especially AKA have had to endure.
He is struggling...it's probably the most difficult and devastating thing.Lynn Forbes - Business woman and mother of AKA
Social media and this canceling culture that we have is a devastating ill of societyLynn Forbes - Business woman and mother of AKA
RELATED: Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée
The truth has already been told by the people who know the truth, and the rest is speculation.Lynn Forbes - Business woman and mother of AKA
Forbes is in the process of writing a book to tell her own story, from her own perspective about the challenges of being the mother to a celebrity.
She's also focused on her own project called, 'According to Glammy'.
The writing process is emotionally draining. It takes you back to the rarity of intimate things that you've shut out for a while.Lynn Forbes - Business woman and mother of AKA
According to Glammy is the blog that I'm converting into a magazine...I want to talk about life and lifestyle, so many other things like life and wellness.Lynn Forbes - Business woman and mother of AKA
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
