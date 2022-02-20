Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien





Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories.

Largadien analyses the day's top stories - City Press leads with 'Zuma man's fake degree' - former spy chief and prisons boss Arthur Fraser has allegedly lied about his university qualification from the University of London, the Sunday Times reports that Parliament sittings could cost a million a day, in the Daily Maverick, Rebecca Davis writes about the EFF's plans for the year., and IOL and Sunday Times reflect on the continued slow disintegration of the ANC.