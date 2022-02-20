Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Organisations want more time for public to nominate candidates for IEC top job Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele. 18 February 2022 2:38 PM
Latest blood donor survey shows race gaps in Covid-19 infection persist - Welte CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to researcher and epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte. 18 February 2022 1:16 PM
Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart John Maytham interviews military expert Helmoet Heitman. 18 February 2022 11:58 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre. 17 February 2022 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all Business
Lynn Forbes shares stories of her life and the highs & lows of being AKA's mom Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to business woman, Lynn Forbes. 19 February 2022 1:12 PM
This is why we love the new locally produced VW Polo Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 19 February 2022 10:01 AM
A definitive guide to taking care of black skin Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide. 19 February 2022 8:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan. 18 February 2022 11:34 AM
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years. 17 February 2022 10:52 AM
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis. 16 February 2022 4:45 PM
View all World
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all Africa
Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute. 18 February 2022 2:33 PM
Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart John Maytham interviews military expert Helmoet Heitman. 18 February 2022 11:58 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien

20 February 2022 9:20 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
News
Ismail Lagardien
Sunday News Review

The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories. 

Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist Ismail Lagardien joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories.

Largadien analyses the day's top stories - City Press leads with 'Zuma man's fake degree' - former spy chief and prisons boss Arthur Fraser has allegedly lied about his university qualification from the University of London, the Sunday Times reports that Parliament sittings could cost a million a day, in the Daily Maverick, Rebecca Davis writes about the EFF's plans for the year., and IOL and Sunday Times reflect on the continued slow disintegration of the ANC.




20 February 2022 9:20 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
News
Ismail Lagardien
Sunday News Review

More from Politics

'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers

17 February 2022 3:00 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] "Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer!' says Julius Malema

17 February 2022 10:26 AM

Why Kiss the Boer has gone viral on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Themba Godi: Ramaphosa should go before Scopa, 'it is a missed moment'

17 February 2022 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Scopa chairperson, Themba Godi about how the process has unfolded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!

16 February 2022 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde gives us the highlights of his plans for the Western Cape

16 February 2022 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Winde about the focus of the State of the Province Address delivered in Velddrif on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

15 February 2022 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BEWARE! Digital Fraud on the rise in SA: Here are tips to avoid falling victim

Lifestyle

Here's what you can get up to in the Mother City this weekend

Lifestyle

Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Ethiopia starts electricity production at Blue Nile mega dam

20 February 2022 10:46 AM

Gift of the Givers wants urgent meeting with WC officials about ‘looming’ crisis

20 February 2022 10:37 AM

Flood risk warning sounded for Gauteng residents following heavy overnight rains

20 February 2022 10:13 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA