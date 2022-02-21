This tip will help you take off the blinkers and save money for '13th check'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:15
Implications of state of disaster ending - evictions to begin?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Chris Nissen
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:42
Energy Drink Overload
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Prof Karen Hofman - Professor at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Wits School of Public Health at Wits Univesity
Today at 10:05
BBC Outlook with Rich Preston
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:22
localising crime stats
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Dr Andrew Faull
Today at 10:30
Holding state healthcare discrimination accountable
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Sibongile Tshabalala - chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Anats shwarma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Anat Apter
Today at 16:20
SONA: But can we implement?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 17:45
My Zimbabwe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Brian Tilley
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Organisations want more time for public to nominate candidates for IEC top job Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele. 18 February 2022 2:38 PM
Latest blood donor survey shows race gaps in Covid-19 infection persist - Welte CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to researcher and epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte. 18 February 2022 1:16 PM
[LATEST CRIME STATS] South Africa remains a murderous country Here is the latest quarterly crime statistics covering the three months from October to 31 December last year. 18 February 2022 12:58 PM
Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories.  20 February 2022 9:20 AM
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
This tip will help you take off the blinkers and save money for '13th check' Refilwe Moloto speaks to financial education content creator and author Nicolette Mashile. 21 February 2022 8:16 AM
Lynn Forbes shares stories of her life and the highs & lows of being AKA's mom Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to business woman, Lynn Forbes. 19 February 2022 1:12 PM
This is why we love the new locally produced VW Polo Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 19 February 2022 10:01 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan. 18 February 2022 11:34 AM
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years. 17 February 2022 10:52 AM
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis. 16 February 2022 4:45 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute. 18 February 2022 2:33 PM
Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart John Maytham interviews military expert Helmoet Heitman. 18 February 2022 11:58 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
This tip will help you take off the blinkers and save money for '13th check'

21 February 2022 8:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Money
Savings
Personal finance
bank statement

Refilwe Moloto speaks to financial education content creator and author Nicolette Mashile.
  • This great tip will ensure you don't turn a blind eye to what you are actually spending every month - compared to what your planned budget is
  • Financial educator Nicolette Mashile provides good advice on how to save money
South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

Those extra spend on that latte or takeaways supper may be creeping their way into your spending even though it was not on your budget. You need to take a long hard and honest look at your ban statements every month suggests Nicolette Mashile.

Mashile says the first thing is, to be honest about one's finances.

That 13th check does not always come from additional money.

Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

The first thing you need to do is to take stock of how it is you are running and operating the finances in your house at this current moment - and the only way to do that is to have an honest conversation with yourself.

Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

She says the first thing to do is to physically print out your bank statements for the entire month.

What have you been doing? How have you been spending your money? Where have you been spending it?

Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

You start to realise that there are certain loopholes and leaks that you may have on your actual statement.

Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

She says this is different from doing a budget.

The bank statement is where the truth lies, it is never in your budget.

Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

Take four highlighters and highlight your predictable expenses, the things you know you can't run away from, and things you pay every single month, your contractual obligations and living expenses.

Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

With the next colour highlighter mark where you are doing cash withdrawals but you don't know how to connect them to whatever it is that you paid for.

Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

Thirdly highlight what I call your frivolous spending.

Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator



Lynn Forbes shares stories of her life and the highs & lows of being AKA's mom

19 February 2022 1:12 PM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to business woman, Lynn Forbes.

This is why we love the new locally produced VW Polo

19 February 2022 10:01 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

BEWARE! Digital Fraud on the rise in SA: Here are tips to avoid falling victim

19 February 2022 9:27 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Sanlam Business Development for Retail Credit.

A definitive guide to taking care of black skin

19 February 2022 8:46 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide.

Here's what you can get up to in the Mother City this weekend

19 February 2022 8:07 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King shares some of the fun things you and the family get do in Cape Town this weekend.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?

17 February 2022 7:44 PM

Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show

GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign

17 February 2022 7:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Meet proudly South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong – Friday, 8:10 AM

17 February 2022 2:14 PM

Tune in on Friday morning at 8:10 for Refilwe Moloto's interview of the wildly inspirational Soon-Shiong.

'If wine industry only survives by screwing workers – should we be praising it?'

17 February 2022 12:56 PM

John Maytham interviews Michael Fridjhon, an international wine judge and one of South Africa’s leading wine writers.

'We have girls with undercuts and boys with ponytails' gender inclusive schools

Local

BEWARE! Digital Fraud on the rise in SA: Here are tips to avoid falling victim

Lifestyle

Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

Entertainment

Operation Dudula organisers vow to reclaim Hillbrow

21 February 2022 9:08 AM

Santaco calls of EC strike, gives govt a week to resolve grievances

21 February 2022 7:58 AM

Magashule returns to dock for pre-trial in FS asbestos fraud, corruption case

21 February 2022 7:49 AM

