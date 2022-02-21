This tip will help you take off the blinkers and save money for '13th check'





This great tip will ensure you don't turn a blind eye to what you are actually spending every month - compared to what your planned budget is

Financial educator Nicolette Mashile provides good advice on how to save money

South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

Those extra spend on that latte or takeaways supper may be creeping their way into your spending even though it was not on your budget. You need to take a long hard and honest look at your ban statements every month suggests Nicolette Mashile.

Mashile says the first thing is, to be honest about one's finances.

That 13th check does not always come from additional money. Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

The first thing you need to do is to take stock of how it is you are running and operating the finances in your house at this current moment - and the only way to do that is to have an honest conversation with yourself. Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

She says the first thing to do is to physically print out your bank statements for the entire month.

What have you been doing? How have you been spending your money? Where have you been spending it? Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

You start to realise that there are certain loopholes and leaks that you may have on your actual statement. Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

She says this is different from doing a budget.

The bank statement is where the truth lies, it is never in your budget. Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

Take four highlighters and highlight your predictable expenses, the things you know you can't run away from, and things you pay every single month, your contractual obligations and living expenses. Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator

With the next colour highlighter mark where you are doing cash withdrawals but you don't know how to connect them to whatever it is that you paid for. Nicolette Mashile, Financial Educator and Content Creator