'We have girls with undercuts and boys with ponytails' gender inclusive schools





- Westerford High School has a gender-inclusive policy when it comes to uniforms, hairstyles and jewellery.

- Earlier this month the school gave pupils the option to wear a badge with their preferred pronouns on it.

As the Commission for Gender Equality calls for the Department of Basic Education to revisit the existing draft of the national guidelines on school uniforms one Cape Town school says its gender-inclusive policy is working well.

Westerford High deputy principal Alison Gray says it's been having open conversations and dialogue around gender, race, and inclusivity for a long time.

The CGE wants the DBE to include a non-discriminatory principle in its national guidelines on uniforms.

When you look at where we are going with gender identity it doesn't make sense anymore to have a uniform that is specific to each gender. Alison Gray, Deputy Principal - Westerford High School

Gray says for some time now, Westerford has had an equal hair policy for boys and girls.

As long as it's neat, clean, and tidy anything goes. We have girls with undercuts and boys with ponytails. Alison Gray, Deputy Principal - Westerford High School

Jewelry rules are the same for boys and girls. Alison Gray, Deputy Principal - Westerford High School

Earlier this month the school took a further step toward inclusivity and supporting gender diversity by giving pupils the option to wear a badge with their preferred pronouns on it.

“By having cisgender and trans people displaying their pronouns, we hope that this ‘normalisation’ of people just being who they are will result in safer space for all,” Grey told The Cape Argus

I'm sure they are people, parents, teachers and pupils who are not in favor of changes that have been made. Alison Gray, Deputy Principal - Westerford High School

