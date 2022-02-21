Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers





The African Diaspora Forum has called on the police to keep protecting foreign traders from harassment and intimidation

Over the weekend, a controversial movement known as Operation Dudula targeted undocumented foreign nationals on the streets of Joburg

The civic group is demanding that shop owners in Hillbrow only employ South African workers

Operation Dudula marched through the streets of Hillbrow on 19 February 2022, delivering a memorandum of demands to different stores.

The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) has called out Operation Dudula for discriminating against migrants in downtown Johannesburg over the weekend.

Members of Operation Dudula marched through Hillbrow demanding that shop owners must only employ South African workers.

The controversial civic group says it is targeting foreign nationals who are in the country illegally.

However, Operation Dudula has been criticised for its anti-migrant sentiment.

"It's discrimination that is against the spirit of the South African Constitution", says ADF chair Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda.

Sibanda says Operation Dudula organisers are undermining the Home Affairs Department and South African Police Service (SAPS) who are responsible for enforcing immigration laws.

He's urged the police to monitor the tensions in the area and prevent any harassment or violence.

Sibanda says people must be arrested for any unlawful behaviour.

We think that the demands are not realistic. Not only are they not realistic, but they are not lawful. Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum

Talking about 100% employment of South Africans means that they are actually saying that there shouldn't be a migrant that is supposed to be working in South African companies yet we've got a lot of migrants that are either refugees or asylum seekers who have the right to work as well as those that have got permanent residence and work permits. Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum

The job that they want to do belongs to the Department of Home Affairs and the police. They have no lawful right to be going around asking people for documentation or anything because that actually constitutes intimidation and harassment and it violates the privacy of people. Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum