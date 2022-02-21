Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House. 21 February 2022 7:20 PM
Local vet warns pet owners to be vigilant after dogs poisoned in Pinelands CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to veterinarian Heather Hill. 21 February 2022 4:28 PM
Municipal water not linked to typhoid fever cases, says NICD The NICD has spoken out against false social media posts about contaminated municipal water. 21 February 2022 2:46 PM
View all Local
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst. 21 February 2022 5:08 PM
Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda, who chairs the African Diaspora Forum. 21 February 2022 10:48 AM
Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories.  20 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all Politics
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol. 21 February 2022 6:54 PM
Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats. 21 February 2022 6:23 PM
View all Business
Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked' Prof Karen Hofman Professor at Wits speaks to Lester Kiewit about the energy drinks flooding the market. 21 February 2022 12:40 PM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
'Black don't crack!' - Debunking black skincare myths with expert Dija Ayodele Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide. 21 February 2022 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan. 18 February 2022 11:34 AM
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss' John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford. 21 February 2022 4:26 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years. 17 February 2022 10:52 AM
View all World
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all Africa
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst. 21 February 2022 5:08 PM
Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute. 18 February 2022 2:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers

21 February 2022 10:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
African Diaspora Forum
Migrant Workers
operation dudula
anti-immigrant

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda, who chairs the African Diaspora Forum.
  • The African Diaspora Forum has called on the police to keep protecting foreign traders from harassment and intimidation
  • Over the weekend, a controversial movement known as Operation Dudula targeted undocumented foreign nationals on the streets of Joburg
  • The civic group is demanding that shop owners in Hillbrow only employ South African workers
Operation Dudula marched through the streets of Hillbrow on 19 February 2022, delivering a memorandum of demands to different stores.

The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) has called out Operation Dudula for discriminating against migrants in downtown Johannesburg over the weekend.

Members of Operation Dudula marched through Hillbrow demanding that shop owners must only employ South African workers.

RELATED: 'Don't be distracted by politicians who blame foreigners for SA's jobs crisis'

The controversial civic group says it is targeting foreign nationals who are in the country illegally.

However, Operation Dudula has been criticised for its anti-migrant sentiment.

"It's discrimination that is against the spirit of the South African Constitution", says ADF chair Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda.

RELATED: Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay

Sibanda says Operation Dudula organisers are undermining the Home Affairs Department and South African Police Service (SAPS) who are responsible for enforcing immigration laws.

He's urged the police to monitor the tensions in the area and prevent any harassment or violence.

Sibanda says people must be arrested for any unlawful behaviour.

RELATED: 'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia'

We think that the demands are not realistic. Not only are they not realistic, but they are not lawful.

Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum

Talking about 100% employment of South Africans means that they are actually saying that there shouldn't be a migrant that is supposed to be working in South African companies yet we've got a lot of migrants that are either refugees or asylum seekers who have the right to work as well as those that have got permanent residence and work permits.

Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum

The job that they want to do belongs to the Department of Home Affairs and the police. They have no lawful right to be going around asking people for documentation or anything because that actually constitutes intimidation and harassment and it violates the privacy of people.

Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum

The undertone that we are finding from the interaction that we had with them... is that they are baying to have a confrontation with migrants so that they can take them out of the country and I think they are just being prevented from doing that by the presence of police.

Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum



21 February 2022 10:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
African Diaspora Forum
Migrant Workers
operation dudula
anti-immigrant

More from Politics

South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled

21 February 2022 5:08 PM

John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien

20 February 2022 9:20 AM

The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers

17 February 2022 3:00 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] "Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer!' says Julius Malema

17 February 2022 10:26 AM

Why Kiss the Boer has gone viral on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Themba Godi: Ramaphosa should go before Scopa, 'it is a missed moment'

17 February 2022 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Scopa chairperson, Themba Godi about how the process has unfolded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!

16 February 2022 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn

Business

'We have girls with undercuts and boys with ponytails' gender inclusive schools

Local

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

International Mother Language Day: 'Speak freely and proudly'

21 February 2022 8:12 PM

Makhura accused of paying lip service at State of the Province Address

21 February 2022 8:09 PM

Putin to decide 'today' on recognising Ukraine rebel regions

21 February 2022 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA