Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers
- The African Diaspora Forum has called on the police to keep protecting foreign traders from harassment and intimidation
- Over the weekend, a controversial movement known as Operation Dudula targeted undocumented foreign nationals on the streets of Joburg
- The civic group is demanding that shop owners in Hillbrow only employ South African workers
The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) has called out Operation Dudula for discriminating against migrants in downtown Johannesburg over the weekend.
Members of Operation Dudula marched through Hillbrow demanding that shop owners must only employ South African workers.
RELATED: 'Don't be distracted by politicians who blame foreigners for SA's jobs crisis'
The controversial civic group says it is targeting foreign nationals who are in the country illegally.
However, Operation Dudula has been criticised for its anti-migrant sentiment.
"It's discrimination that is against the spirit of the South African Constitution", says ADF chair Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda.
RELATED: Home Affairs reopens applications for permanent residency after 'damaging' delay
Sibanda says Operation Dudula organisers are undermining the Home Affairs Department and South African Police Service (SAPS) who are responsible for enforcing immigration laws.
He's urged the police to monitor the tensions in the area and prevent any harassment or violence.
Sibanda says people must be arrested for any unlawful behaviour.
RELATED: 'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia'
We think that the demands are not realistic. Not only are they not realistic, but they are not lawful.Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
Talking about 100% employment of South Africans means that they are actually saying that there shouldn't be a migrant that is supposed to be working in South African companies yet we've got a lot of migrants that are either refugees or asylum seekers who have the right to work as well as those that have got permanent residence and work permits.Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
The job that they want to do belongs to the Department of Home Affairs and the police. They have no lawful right to be going around asking people for documentation or anything because that actually constitutes intimidation and harassment and it violates the privacy of people.Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
The undertone that we are finding from the interaction that we had with them... is that they are baying to have a confrontation with migrants so that they can take them out of the country and I think they are just being prevented from doing that by the presence of police.Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled
John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.Read More
Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien
The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories.Read More
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'
The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.Read More
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers
Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre.Read More
[WATCH] "Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer!' says Julius Malema
Why Kiss the Boer has gone viral on Twitter.Read More
Themba Godi: Ramaphosa should go before Scopa, 'it is a missed moment'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Scopa chairperson, Themba Godi about how the process has unfolded.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More