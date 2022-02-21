'Time to scrap gender-specific school uniforms' - Commission for Gender Equality





- The Commission for Gender Equality wants the Department of Basic Education to revisit the existing draft of the national guidelines on school uniforms

- A lesbian student at a Cape Town school was refused access to lessons after defying an order to wear a dress instead of trousers

There are growing calls for schools to adopt more gender-neutral policies when it comes to school uniforms.

The Commission for Gender Equality wants the Department of Basic Education to revisit the existing draft of the national guidelines on uniforms to include a non-discriminatory principle.

The commission made reference to the case of a lesbian student made to sit in the foyer of the administration building for several days after defying an order to wear a dress instead of trousers.

The incident happened at a co-educational school in the Western Cape as Busisiwe Deyi, commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality, explains:

The school has a summer and a winter uniform. The student came into school in winter trousers...that's what made her more comfortable. Busisiwe Deyi, Commissioner - Commission for Gender Equality

It's claimed a teacher then told the pupil not to wear the trousers in the coming days.

She refused and she was basically put in a position where she cannot access education with her classmates. Busisiwe Deyi, Commissioner - Commission for Gender Equality

Deyi says that is just one of several cases they are aware of in which learners are experiencing gender discrimination in schools.

She says it's time to do away with gender-specific uniforms in schools.

The current guidelines have by-sex designation, so they have a boy's uniform example and a girl's uniform example. Busisiwe Deyi, Commissioner - Commission for Gender Equality

We're asking the DBE to remove the distinction. Busisiwe Deyi, Commissioner - Commission for Gender Equality

