Forgotten people of Touwsrivier need medical services ASAP - Gift of the Givers
- The Gift of the Givers says the Western Cape's rural communities are in need of better healthcare services
- The humanitarian aid group hosted a medical outreach drive in the town of Touwsrivier over the weekend
- Gift of the Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman says residents in the area feel like they have been forgotten
Gift of the Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman says the community of Touwsrivier is in desperate need of basic healthcare services in the area.
The humanitarian aid organisation visited the small town on Saturday to provide medical care for residents as part of their outreach work.
The town has a population of 7,000 people while the nearest hospital was an hour away.
A team of 40 medical personnel, including gynaecologists, orthopaedic surgeons, paediatricians, general practitioners and dentists worked round the clock to help as many patients as possible.
Hundreds of people in rural Western Cape are still queuing in Touws Rivier, as @GiftoftheGivers provides remote medical care, including gynecology, pediatrics and dentistry. The nearest hospital is an hours drive away. - SPJ pic.twitter.com/4G1kf3Xp91— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2022
Some Touwsrivier residents feel like they have been neglected by government officials in the Western Cape.
Sooliman says it's important for people in rural parts of the province to receive regular medical attention to improve the quality of their lives and to give them dignity and hope.
He says Touwsrivier is in urgent need of services such as a dental team, eye care specialist, and general practitioners.
"It's not rocket science... it's a simple intervention that could make a huge difference to the lives of people", he tells CapeTalk.
The entire town erupted, literally everyone was waiting outside of the school and the healthcare workers were stunned to see a reception like this... There were hundreds of them awaiting treatment.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
This is not a competition... I've got a good relationship with the Health MEC and the HOD, we do a lot of projects together... there's a very good relationship, but with that relationship, we need to say what is required.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
We had the assessment, this town requires a lot of dental care... these are simple things. Why should a person not be able to see for six months when all he needs is a 10-minute eye test and glasses the next day.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
It requires more than a mobile [clinic]. We need services for a longer period, we need more qualified medical services. You should maybe be sending a team twice a week.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1495025609491111936/photo/1
