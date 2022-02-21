There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel
- The best-selling Irish author sat down with Sara-Jayne King to talk writing, rehab, and Rachel
- Keyes latest book Again, Rachel, the sequel to her best-selling second novel Rachel's Holiday, is in bookstores now
She's the best-selling Irish author who's sold tens of millions of copies of her novels worldwide, including Sushi for Beginners, Watermelon, Lucy Sullivan is Getting Married and This Charming Man.
Now, Marian Keyes is releasing her latest book Again, Rachel. It's the sequel to the 1.5 million-selling Rachel's Holiday published in 1998 and sees readers reunited with the, now sober, Rachel Walsh.
Ahead of the book's international release on 17 February, Keyes sat down with fellow author and recovering addict, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King and the pair discussed writing, recovery and, of course, Rachel.
Click above to listen to the full podcast:
On the popularity of her books outside of Ireland:
My books are very Irish, and I thought when Watermelon came out that Irish people would get it. I had no expectation that it would travel.
But then there is the universality of the human experience. We're quite predictable really.Marian Keyes, Author
On reuniting with Rachel Walsh and the Walsh family:
The one thing that we have in common is that we are both addicts in recovery. You know it's a particular path we walk. It's a special one.Marian Keyes, Author
Rachel had meant a lot to a lot of people and I missed the Walshes.Marian Keyes, Author
On the importance of recovery in her life:
[When I got sober] For the first time in my life, I saw that I had things going for me...so while it was new for me to be sending my work to publishers, early recovery gave me a sense of 'anything is possible so long as I don't drink'Marian Keyes, Author
RELATED:Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers
Keyes also spoke of her delight at being the inspiration for a brand new novel penned by four of South Africa's best- loved writers.
Chasing Marian, published by Pan Macmillan is the soon-to-be released book by authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel
The premise is four characters setting out on a mission to meet Keyes.
I'm so honoured, it's like most exciting thing that's ever happened to me!Marian Keyes, Author
Could you watch this little fillum, please? It's about a GAS, lovely book, a collaboration by 4 FABALISS South African novelists. It's GREAT on characterisation and the 'premise' is that they're 4 strangers who want to meet... ME!!!!! *Screams with delight* https://t.co/6fyv9b2l2H— MarianKeyes has written a sequel to RachelsHoliday (@MarianKeyes) January 13, 2022
Keyes added that she was 'gutted' not to have been able to come to South Africa for a book festival in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, but hopes to visit next year.
Again, Rachel is available to buy in bookstores now.
RELATED:Sara-Jayne King bares all about dark adoption story in memoir, Killing Karoline
RELATED: I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes
Source : Source: Penguin Random House
