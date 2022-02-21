Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked'

21 February 2022 12:40 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Energy drinks

Prof Karen Hofman Professor at Wits speaks to Lester Kiewit about the energy drinks flooding the market.
  • Health economics researcher Prof Karen Hofman says companies like Coca-Cola are flooding Sub-Saharan Africa with energy drinks
  • Hofmans says the companies promote the drinks 'as a magic elixir to enhance performance' which she says they are not
  • Aggressive advertising and marketing campaigns are hooking people at a younger age she adds
Energy drink cans

Energy drinks are flooding the soft drink market notes Lester Kiewit but while these high-caffeinated beverages are increasingly popular are they good for you?

Lester speaks to Prof Karen Hofman to find out more about the dangers of these drinks.

The energy drink advertising is going through the roof creating a huge demand in South Africa.

Prof Karen Hofman - Wits Centre for Health Economics

Coca-Cola sees this, and they have said publically, that South Africa and Africa, in general, is their growth market.

Prof Karen Hofman - Wits Centre for Health Economics

Hofman says Coca-Cola is moving increasingly into sub-Saharan Africa and promoting 'what they term is a magic elixir to improve people's performance."

And that is just simply not the case, and energy drink consumption has tripled in the last decade.

Prof Karen Hofman - Wits Centre for Health Economics

She says the energy drink market is targeted at men between about 17 and 34-years-old.

They are trying to get people hooked. This is the usual approach. Advertising really works.

Prof Karen Hofman - Wits Centre for Health Economics

She says many studies that have been paid for by the beverage companies themselves show that these drinks work - and people have bought into this.

One of the concerns is the addition of these energy drinks to alcohol as mixers.




