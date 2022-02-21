Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked'
- Health economics researcher Prof Karen Hofman says companies like Coca-Cola are flooding Sub-Saharan Africa with energy drinks
- Hofmans says the companies promote the drinks 'as a magic elixir to enhance performance' which she says they are not
- Aggressive advertising and marketing campaigns are hooking people at a younger age she adds
Energy drinks are flooding the soft drink market notes Lester Kiewit but while these high-caffeinated beverages are increasingly popular are they good for you?
Lester speaks to Prof Karen Hofman to find out more about the dangers of these drinks.
The energy drink advertising is going through the roof creating a huge demand in South Africa.Prof Karen Hofman - Wits Centre for Health Economics
Coca-Cola sees this, and they have said publically, that South Africa and Africa, in general, is their growth market.Prof Karen Hofman - Wits Centre for Health Economics
Hofman says Coca-Cola is moving increasingly into sub-Saharan Africa and promoting 'what they term is a magic elixir to improve people's performance."
And that is just simply not the case, and energy drink consumption has tripled in the last decade.Prof Karen Hofman - Wits Centre for Health Economics
She says the energy drink market is targeted at men between about 17 and 34-years-old.
They are trying to get people hooked. This is the usual approach. Advertising really works.Prof Karen Hofman - Wits Centre for Health Economics
She says many studies that have been paid for by the beverage companies themselves show that these drinks work - and people have bought into this.
One of the concerns is the addition of these energy drinks to alcohol as mixers.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90157805_some-fresh-energy-drinks-on-a-vintage-slate-slab-selective-focus-close-up-shot.html
More from Lifestyle
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel
Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel.Read More
'Black don't crack!' - Debunking black skincare myths with expert Dija Ayodele
Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide.Read More
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes on her 'difficult' year, confirms she's writing a book
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to motivational speaker and social media influencer Lynn Forbes.Read More
This tip will help you take off the blinkers and save money for '13th check'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to financial education content creator and author Nicolette Mashile.Read More
This is why we love the new locally produced VW Polo
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
BEWARE! Digital Fraud on the rise in SA: Here are tips to avoid falling victim
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Sanlam Business Development for Retail Credit.Read More
Here's what you can get up to in the Mother City this weekend
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King shares some of the fun things you and the family get do in Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More