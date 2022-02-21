SAHRC concerned about looming evictions as state of disaster set to expire





The disaster regulations that protected people, including unlawful occupiers, from eviction will soon come to an end

SAHRC Western Cape commissioner Chris Nissen has urged the City and private entities to respond to Cape Town's homelessness crisis legally and humanely

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says a plan of action is needed to address homelessness in Cape Town as the end of the national state of disaster nears.

South Africa's national state of disaster is expected to expire on 15 March 2022 almost two years after it was first declared.

The regulations have protected people, particularly unlawful occupiers, from eviction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SAHRC in the Western Cape won a court battle against the City of Cape Town over eviction rights under the disaster regulations last year.

The fact of the matter is we need to find a sustainable solution for the homeless and particularly those who have invaded land that they need to be saved. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC

The problem is that we are sitting with a homelessness issue. So, what will happen during those evictions and where are you taking those people to? Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC

The SAHRC's Western Cape commissioner Chris Nissen says the City of Cape Town needs to implement an integrated response to homelessness that includes alternative shelter and engaging affected communities.

Nissen says the evictions of illegal land dwellers must be done humanely and in line with the law.

Let it be done through a court case, let the law take its course... You need to have a court order... Our prayer to the City and private sector is let us find a proper mechanism to deal with it. In the case of homeless people on the streets of Cape Town, we've always been asking for a durable solution of integration, more shelters, and developmental programmes. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC

We've condemned those invasions but we need to find a solution to that. If you look at Mfuleni, Wallacedene, Delft.. those are thousands and thousands of people you're going to have to deal with and I think the authorities should start now to see how they can engage them. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC

He says social interventions are needed to support the rights of poor and vulnerable persons who have mostly been left homeless due to rising poverty and unemployment.

Nissen says that both government and broader society have a role to play in tackling homelessness.