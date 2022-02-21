What you need to know about the latest updates to SA's vaccine rules
- Adults who have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible to receive a booster dose of either the same vaccine or Pfizer after an interval of three months.
- The Health Department has updated the Covid-19 vaccination rules for South Africa
The Health Department has announced that adults who have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible to receive a booster dose of either the same vaccine or Pfizer after an interval of three months.
Until now, there was no science backing the move to safely mix the vaccines.
From Wednesday, the interval between the first and the second doses of Pfizer vaccine will be reduced from 6 weeks to just three weeks.
And just three months after the second dose, a person is eligible for a booster shot, instead of waiting six months.
South Africans will also be able to mix between Johnson & Johnson as well as Pfizer.
Initially, the recommended period between the first and second of Pfizer does was extended from 21 to 42 days because we were in a vaccine constrained environment.Dr Lesley Bamford, Chief Director for Child Health Programme Covid-19 Team Leader
It was considered more important to stretch out that period, thereby allowing more people to at least get one dose.Dr Lesley Bamford, Chief Director for Child Health Programme Covid-19 Team Leader
We're now in a situation where we have sufficient vaccines, and one of our strategies to get more people vaccinated is to go back to the initial period between the Pfizer does of 21 days.Dr Lesley Bamford, Chief Director for Child Health Programme Covid-19 Team Leader
The Health Department said that the decision as to what vaccine should be administered as a booster would be guided by the availability.
