Municipal water not linked to typhoid fever cases, says NICD





No evidence exists to link recent cases of typhoid fever to the municipal water supply in any part of SA

Experts have identified small localised outbreaks of typhoid fever in Western Cape and North West

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there is no evidence that recent cases of typhoid fever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any part of South Africa.

The NICD adds that there is also no evidence that the bacteria causing typhoid fever have recently been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country.

In a statement, the institute has dismissed social media posts that incorrectly attribute the recent typhoid fever cases to contaminated municipal water.

Last week, experts detected four cluster outbreaks of typhoid fever in SA, three of them in the Western Cape and one in the North West.

In Western Cape, the three clusters are located in the City of Cape Town metro, the Cape Winelands, and the Garden Route while the North West cluster is located in the Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District.

The NICD says the contamination of municipal water is extremely unlikely to be the source of infection in any of these clusters, due to the demographics of the cases, places of residence, and source(s) of drinking water.

The City of Cape Town also maintains that tap water is safe to drink in the metro.

