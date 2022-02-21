Municipal water not linked to typhoid fever cases, says NICD
- No evidence exists to link recent cases of typhoid fever to the municipal water supply in any part of SA
- Experts have identified small localised outbreaks of typhoid fever in Western Cape and North West
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there is no evidence that recent cases of typhoid fever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any part of South Africa.
The NICD adds that there is also no evidence that the bacteria causing typhoid fever have recently been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country.
In a statement, the institute has dismissed social media posts that incorrectly attribute the recent typhoid fever cases to contaminated municipal water.
Last week, experts detected four cluster outbreaks of typhoid fever in SA, three of them in the Western Cape and one in the North West.
RELATED: Officials tracing three cluster outbreaks of typhoid fever across Western Cape
In Western Cape, the three clusters are located in the City of Cape Town metro, the Cape Winelands, and the Garden Route while the North West cluster is located in the Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District.
The NICD says the contamination of municipal water is extremely unlikely to be the source of infection in any of these clusters, due to the demographics of the cases, places of residence, and source(s) of drinking water.
The City of Cape Town also maintains that tap water is safe to drink in the metro.
RELATED: City of CT says 'fake news' WhatsApp messages linking tap water to typhoid fever
There is no evidence that recent cases of #typhoidFever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any parts of the country, and there is no evidence that the bacteria causing typhoid fever have recently been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country. pic.twitter.com/tNwiX46BrU— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 21, 2022
(2/4) #Typhoid is transmitted from person to person through the fecal-oral route where an infected or asymptomatic individual (who does not exhibit symptoms) with poor hand or body hygiene passes the infection to another person when handling food and water. pic.twitter.com/Bn5y3XKtDH— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 21, 2022
(4/4) Prevention includes washing hands with soap and safe water before eating or preparing food, and after using the toilet or changing a baby’s nappy. pic.twitter.com/LkpsHnzEdY— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 21, 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137345340_cropped-of-black-woman-suffering-from-gastritis-touching-her-tummy.html?vti=ld10een00pwwzrhh40-2-18
