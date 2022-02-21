'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'
-
The best outcome for Ukraine – the victim of all this – is a settled status of armed neutrality
-
The crisis is inextricably intertwined with the ego of Vladimir Putin and what legacy he wishes to leave behind
Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to meet with Vladimir Putin if Russia refrains from invading Ukraine.
“The US is committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," said press secretary Jen Psaki. “We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”
French President Emmanuel Macron is proposing a European security summit, without providing much detail.
The threatening invasion of Ukraine by Russia is seen by analysts and leaders as the biggest threat to security in Europe in decades, perhaps since World War Two.
“I'm afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The latest satellite images show new deployments of Russian armoured equipment and troops near Ukraine's border.
Meanwhile, fighting continued on Monday between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country.
John Maytham interviewed Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the Oxford School of Global Area Studies at the University of Oxford (scroll up to listen).
We’re in a process of coercive bargaining by Russia… It’s very worrying… The best outcome for Ukraine – the victims – is some sort of settled status of armed neutrality…Dr Alex Pravda, Oxford School of Global Area Studies - University of Oxford
Ukraine needs economic help…Dr Alex Pravda, Oxford School of Global Area Studies - University of Oxford
There are 720 000 Russian citizens in the Southeast of Ukraine. Russia has done that deliberately…Dr Alex Pravda, Oxford School of Global Area Studies - University of Oxford
Putin… is thinking of his legacy… he wants to put right the breaking up of the USSR… a threat to his self-esteem… Think of him as a controlling boss, a mafia boss if you want… Because he is a boss, he thinks in ‘big power’ terms… It’s very old-fashioned, 19th century…Dr Alex Pravda, Oxford School of Global Area Studies - University of Oxford
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95499527_moscow-russia-dec-23-2016-the-president-of-the-russian-federation-vladimir-vladimirovich-putin-with-.html
More from World
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer
This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years.Read More
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis.Read More
Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More
'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Oil prices skyrocket to 7-year high – markets fear imminent war in Ukraine
Brent crude is trading at nearly $100 a barrel as markets fear an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Four-story high 'rogue wave' breaks records off Canadian coast
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Brit singer James Blunt offers his music to drive away anti-vaxxers in NZ
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
More from Opinion
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled
John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.Read More
Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute.Read More
Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart
John Maytham interviews military expert Helmoet Heitman.Read More
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
Meet proudly South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong – Friday, 8:10 AM
Tune in on Friday morning at 8:10 for Refilwe Moloto's interview of the wildly inspirational Soon-Shiong.Read More
'If wine industry only survives by screwing workers – should we be praising it?'
John Maytham interviews Michael Fridjhon, an international wine judge and one of South Africa’s leading wine writers.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More