The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'

21 February 2022 4:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
John Maytham
University of Oxford
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Russia invades Ukraine
Alex Pravda
Russian studies
Oxford School of Global Area Studies

John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.

  • The best outcome for Ukraine – the victim of all this – is a settled status of armed neutrality

  • The crisis is inextricably intertwined with the ego of Vladimir Putin and what legacy he wishes to leave behind

© melnyk58/123rf.com

Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to meet with Vladimir Putin if Russia refrains from invading Ukraine.

“The US is committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," said press secretary Jen Psaki. “We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

French President Emmanuel Macron is proposing a European security summit, without providing much detail.

The threatening invasion of Ukraine by Russia is seen by analysts and leaders as the biggest threat to security in Europe in decades, perhaps since World War Two.

“I'm afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The latest satellite images show new deployments of Russian armoured equipment and troops near Ukraine's border.

Meanwhile, fighting continued on Monday between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country.

John Maytham interviewed Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the Oxford School of Global Area Studies at the University of Oxford (scroll up to listen).

We’re in a process of coercive bargaining by Russia… It’s very worrying… The best outcome for Ukraine – the victims – is some sort of settled status of armed neutrality…

Dr Alex Pravda, Oxford School of Global Area Studies - University of Oxford

Ukraine needs economic help…

Dr Alex Pravda, Oxford School of Global Area Studies - University of Oxford

There are 720 000 Russian citizens in the Southeast of Ukraine. Russia has done that deliberately…

Dr Alex Pravda, Oxford School of Global Area Studies - University of Oxford

Putin… is thinking of his legacy… he wants to put right the breaking up of the USSR… a threat to his self-esteem… Think of him as a controlling boss, a mafia boss if you want… Because he is a boss, he thinks in ‘big power’ terms… It’s very old-fashioned, 19th century…

Dr Alex Pravda, Oxford School of Global Area Studies - University of Oxford



