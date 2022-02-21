Local vet warns pet owners to be vigilant after dogs poisoned in Pinelands
- Pet owners have been urged to be extra cautious about the safety of their furry family members after a recent dog poisoning incident
- Several dogs were maliciously poisoned in Pinelands last week Thursday, according to a local veterinary practice
The Pinelands Village Veterinary Clinic has advised pet owners to be extra vigilant after several dogs were maliciously poisoned in the area last week.
Veterinarian Heather Hill says the clinic was devastated to learn about the tragic death of at least three dogs who were regular patients at the practice.
It's believed that the dogs ingested snail bait which is often used by criminals in an attempt to gain access to a property without interference.
According to Hill, there is a history of malicious pet poisoning in Cape Town, often linked to house break-ins but sometimes linked to disgruntled neighbours.
The common signs that your dog may have been poisoned include severe muscle tremors, disorientation, excessive drooling, panting, vomiting, and diarrhoea.
Hill says it's important that pet owners are prepared for a pet emergency at all times by familiarising themselves with the vet's consulting hours and contact details as well as the procedure for after-hours emergencies.
She's also urged pet owners in the Pinelands area to keep an eye on their dogs or keep them indoors as a precautionary measure.
It was absolutely devastating to firstly read on social media what had happened... and then to realise that it was three of our patients.Heather Hill, Veterinarian - Pinelands Village Veterinary Clinic
The most important thing is to get them to a vet as soon as possible. Don't wait to see what might happen in a couple of minutes, just them in a car and get them to the vet straight away.Heather Hill, Veterinarian - Pinelands Village Veterinary Clinic
Know your vet's consulting hours so that if it is early in the morning or late in the evening... a lot of veterinary practices are actually closed, they don't have a vet on sight.Heather Hill, Veterinarian - Pinelands Village Veterinary Clinic
I think that in general, a good idea is not to leave animals, dogs especially, in the front gardens unattended because that's often how access is then gained through the pets... If you're not going to be at home and able to monitor your pets, rather leave them inside or put them in the backyard rather than leave them in the front.Heather Hill, Veterinarian - Pinelands Village Veterinary Clinic
