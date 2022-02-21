Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House. 21 February 2022 7:20 PM
Local vet warns pet owners to be vigilant after dogs poisoned in Pinelands CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to veterinarian Heather Hill. 21 February 2022 4:28 PM
Municipal water not linked to typhoid fever cases, says NICD The NICD has spoken out against false social media posts about contaminated municipal water. 21 February 2022 2:46 PM
View all Local
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst. 21 February 2022 5:08 PM
Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda, who chairs the African Diaspora Forum. 21 February 2022 10:48 AM
Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories.  20 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all Politics
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol. 21 February 2022 6:54 PM
Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats. 21 February 2022 6:23 PM
View all Business
Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked' Prof Karen Hofman Professor at Wits speaks to Lester Kiewit about the energy drinks flooding the market. 21 February 2022 12:40 PM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
'Black don't crack!' - Debunking black skincare myths with expert Dija Ayodele Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide. 21 February 2022 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan. 18 February 2022 11:34 AM
'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational' The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating coupl... 13 February 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss' John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford. 21 February 2022 4:26 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years. 17 February 2022 10:52 AM
View all World
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all Africa
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst. 21 February 2022 5:08 PM
Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute. 18 February 2022 2:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled

21 February 2022 5:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Economy
Infrastructure
Politics
Electricity
South African economy
John Maytham
railways
JP Landman
spectrum
harbours
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
structural reform

John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.

Without deep structural reform, South Africa’s potential economic growth rate remains 1.5% to 2% per year – about the same rate as population growth, writes JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.

The government has chosen to structurally reform the economy; can it implement its own policies?

Despite perceptions to the contrary, much electricity reform has already happened, says Landman.

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

“Understandably, any conversation about electricity in South Africa is completely dominated by load-shedding and the Karpowership deal,” says Landman. “It creates the perception that nothing is happening. Yet, under the noise and dust, a revolutionary change is playing out.”

Expansion of electricity generation implies an investment of more than R190 billion over the next three years. “South Africa will be a most peculiar place if that kind of investment does not create jobs,” says Landman.

There are also “quite radical” changes afoot in railways and harbours, spectrum allocation, and infrastructure development.

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

RELATED: JP Landman | SA needs drastic change to lift growth rate, and govt has chosen the 'hard way' - News24

John Maytham interviewed Landman (scroll up to listen).

Mr Ramaphosa is not getting credit for what he is doing… There is a remarkably consistent story of progress in electricity. Tell that to South Africans who suffer loadshedding; they’ll say you’re talking nonsense! … The underlying story is not bad at all…

JP Landman, political and economic analyst

In each year [since 2018] things were put into place to swing South Africa from coal to renewables…

JP Landman, political and economic analyst

… the country needs 5000 to 6000 MW to avoid loadshedding. Projects for which procurement is in place will deliver 10 000 MW… Future bid windows will be for 3000 MW of gas… critical for switching to renewables…

JP Landman, political and economic analyst

Three years ago, the President announced Eskom would be broken up… It’s now happening…

JP Landman, political and economic analyst

Will it alleviate loadshedding in 12 months’ time? Absolutely! … All this expansion of electricity is financed and run by the private sector… About half of all this money… comes from overseas… people are writing cheques… hugely encouraging…

JP Landman, political and economic analyst



21 February 2022 5:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Economy
Infrastructure
Politics
Electricity
South African economy
John Maytham
railways
JP Landman
spectrum
harbours
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
structural reform

More from Business

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?

21 February 2022 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead

21 February 2022 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn

21 February 2022 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banning scrap metal businesses won't stop illegal trade, says recycling body

21 February 2022 5:06 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mike Wilson from the Metal Recyclers Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?

17 February 2022 7:44 PM

Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign

17 February 2022 7:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'

21 February 2022 4:26 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them

18 February 2022 2:33 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart

18 February 2022 11:58 AM

John Maytham interviews military expert Helmoet Heitman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?

17 February 2022 7:44 PM

Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet proudly South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong – Friday, 8:10 AM

17 February 2022 2:14 PM

Tune in on Friday morning at 8:10 for Refilwe Moloto's interview of the wildly inspirational Soon-Shiong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If wine industry only survives by screwing workers – should we be praising it?'

17 February 2022 12:56 PM

John Maytham interviews Michael Fridjhon, an international wine judge and one of South Africa’s leading wine writers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'

16 February 2022 8:21 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Feeding hungry mouths of stunted kids – nothing else matters, Mr President'

15 February 2022 4:09 PM

John Maytham interviews Ofentse Mboweni, communications officer for the Grow Great Campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers

21 February 2022 10:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda, who chairs the African Diaspora Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien

20 February 2022 9:20 AM

The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers

17 February 2022 3:00 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] "Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer!' says Julius Malema

17 February 2022 10:26 AM

Why Kiss the Boer has gone viral on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Themba Godi: Ramaphosa should go before Scopa, 'it is a missed moment'

17 February 2022 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Scopa chairperson, Themba Godi about how the process has unfolded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane cracks the whip – and suddenly everyone pays!

16 February 2022 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff for the Tshwane Mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn

Business

'We have girls with undercuts and boys with ponytails' gender inclusive schools

Local

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

International Mother Language Day: 'Speak freely and proudly'

21 February 2022 8:12 PM

Makhura accused of paying lip service at State of the Province Address

21 February 2022 8:09 PM

Putin to decide 'today' on recognising Ukraine rebel regions

21 February 2022 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA