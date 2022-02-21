South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled
Without deep structural reform, South Africa’s potential economic growth rate remains 1.5% to 2% per year – about the same rate as population growth, writes JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.
The government has chosen to structurally reform the economy; can it implement its own policies?
Despite perceptions to the contrary, much electricity reform has already happened, says Landman.
“Understandably, any conversation about electricity in South Africa is completely dominated by load-shedding and the Karpowership deal,” says Landman. “It creates the perception that nothing is happening. Yet, under the noise and dust, a revolutionary change is playing out.”
Expansion of electricity generation implies an investment of more than R190 billion over the next three years. “South Africa will be a most peculiar place if that kind of investment does not create jobs,” says Landman.
There are also “quite radical” changes afoot in railways and harbours, spectrum allocation, and infrastructure development.
John Maytham interviewed Landman (scroll up to listen).
Mr Ramaphosa is not getting credit for what he is doing… There is a remarkably consistent story of progress in electricity. Tell that to South Africans who suffer loadshedding; they’ll say you’re talking nonsense! … The underlying story is not bad at all…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
In each year [since 2018] things were put into place to swing South Africa from coal to renewables…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
… the country needs 5000 to 6000 MW to avoid loadshedding. Projects for which procurement is in place will deliver 10 000 MW… Future bid windows will be for 3000 MW of gas… critical for switching to renewables…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
Three years ago, the President announced Eskom would be broken up… It’s now happening…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
Will it alleviate loadshedding in 12 months’ time? Absolutely! … All this expansion of electricity is financed and run by the private sector… About half of all this money… comes from overseas… people are writing cheques… hugely encouraging…JP Landman, political and economic analyst
