Banning scrap metal businesses won't stop illegal trade, says recycling body





The Metal Recyclers Association has criticised talks of further curbs on SA's scrap metal trade

The association's Mike Wilson says tighter measures will not stop rampant cable theft in the country

He says banning the sale of scrap metal trade due to theft would be like banning the sale of cars to curb hijacking

Stolen copper cables recovered at a scrap metal dealer in Roodepoort. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN

The Metal Recyclers Association (MRA) has warned against the introduction of further restrictions on the sale of scrap metal.

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises that the government was considering banning the sale of scrap metal to prevent vandalism and infrastructure theft.

However, MRA vice-chairperson Mike Wilson says banning the trade and movement of scrap metal will not stop illegal dealers from doing their business "undercover".

Wilson says such a proposal would only hurt legitimate scrap traders who have been calling for better policing and enforcement.

He adds that the ban would be very costly to the economy and South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Even if there were laws to ban the trade of scrap metal one would not solve the problem of illegal metal theft which unfortunately needs to be addressed via policing. Mike Wilson, Vice-chairperson - Metal Recyclers Association

In South Africa, we have in excess of three million tonnes of scrap metal per annum. That equates to approximately two million family-sized sedan motor cars, and this is the legit trade I'm talking about. Mike Wilson, Vice-chairperson - Metal Recyclers Association