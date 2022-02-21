Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead





Sasol reported a rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 71% (to R31.8 billion) for the first six months of its 2022 financial year.

The JSE- and NYSE-listed energy and chemicals behemoth did not declare an interim dividend.

Cash flow from operations rose 60% (to R27.9 billion).

The company managed to slash its long-term debt by R36 billion over the period.

Sasol headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. © Vanessa Bentley/123rf

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol (scroll up to listen).

We’re doing reasonably well, given the macro environment… Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol

Our main risk… is the downside [of the oil price] … Sometimes it’s very difficult to look into the crystal ball… Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol