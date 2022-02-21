Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead
Sasol reported a rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 71% (to R31.8 billion) for the first six months of its 2022 financial year.
The JSE- and NYSE-listed energy and chemicals behemoth did not declare an interim dividend.
Cash flow from operations rose 60% (to R27.9 billion).
The company managed to slash its long-term debt by R36 billion over the period.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol (scroll up to listen).
We’re doing reasonably well, given the macro environment…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
Our main risk… is the downside [of the oil price] … Sometimes it’s very difficult to look into the crystal ball…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
The plant [Lake Charles in the United States] is really performing well… That asset is starting to deliver value…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
